Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, May 20, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Custodial harassment of Dalit woman 'unacceptable': Kerala CM

PTI |
May 20, 2025 08:50 PM IST

Custodial harassment of Dalit woman 'unacceptable': Kerala CM

Kozhikode , Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday described the alleged custodial harassment of a Dalit woman at a police station in Thiruvananthapuram as "unacceptable". Addressing a press conference here, he said action has already been taken against the police personnel responsible following an investigation into the matter. However, the CM also defended his office, which the woman had approached to lodge a complaint against the police. He said the CMO took necessary steps the very next day, forwarding the woman's complaint to authorities for follow-up. "Detention of the woman at the police station was something that should not have occurred," Vijayan said in response to a question. "She approached the office and handed over the complaint. They assured her that her complaint would be examined. The complaint was examined the next day itself, and action had been taken in that regard." He said the woman also sought the intervention of the CMO in the case registered against her, which was not possible. "It was a matter in which the police had to take action, and she was convinced about it. At the same time, action has been taken against those police personnel who had acted in a manner which they should not have," the CM added. The 39-year-old Dalit woman has accused the police and the Chief Minister's Office of harassment after a false theft case was registered against her that was later proven baseless.

Custodial harassment of Dalit woman 'unacceptable': Kerala CM
Custodial harassment of Dalit woman 'unacceptable': Kerala CM

The woman's claims of being detained overnight at the police station without food or sleep and being asked to drink toilet water by police personnel have sparked widespread outrage.

R Bindhu, a local domestic worker, alleged that she endured severe mental torture and harassment in custody at the Peroorkkada police station last month. This followed a complaint by her employer, accusing her of stealing a gold chain. A sub-inspector from the Peroorkkada station had been suspended with immediate effect.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Get Latest real-time updates on Jayant Narlikar, India News, Weather Today and Latest News, on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on Jayant Narlikar, India News, Weather Today and Latest News, on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Custodial harassment of Dalit woman 'unacceptable': Kerala CM
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 20, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On