CVC again revises SOP for implementing Integrity Pact

The Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) has revised, for the second time in eight months, the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for adopting and implementing the Integrity Pact, the first step in ensuring transparency in public procurements. The changes are expected to provide a larger pool of Independent External Monitors (IEMS) for examining government contracts.

The change in rules says that the Independent External Monitors (IEMs), who are appointed by the apex vigilance body to look into issues relating to execution of contract(s) and any irregularities, will only be picked from a panel of eminent persons/officers who have held the post of additional secretary or equivalent or any other position at a higher pay scale in the government of India at the time of retirement.

Existing rules, issued in June 2021, only considered officials at the rank of secretary to government of India, chief secretaries in the states or officials at equivalent pay scale at the time of retirement.

This change, experts said, will provide a larger pool of officers retired from various government departments who can be appointed IEMs in case there is shortage of officers.

The latest SOP, which CVC shared with all departments and ministries on Tuesday, has also removed retired director generals of police from the list of eminent persons to be considered for IEMs. Officials said all changes in eligibility criteria has been made after taking feedback from Chief Vigilance Officers (CVOs) and other officials.

For retired officers of armed officers, too, only those officers equivalent to the ranks of additional secretaries or higher in the government of India will now be eligible to become IEMs. Earlier, this was allowed only for officers in apex pay scale.

“The SOPs have been changed after receiving feedback and suggestions from the CVOs (chief vigilance officers) of various organisations and other individuals, regarding the eligibility criteria,” said a senior government official, requesting anonymity.

Persons who have held the post of CMD/MD or CEO of public sector banks, insurance companies, and other state-owned financial institutions at the time of retirement will continue to be included in the list of IEMs, an advisory role considered important to examine the process of integrity in award of government contracts.

The Integrity Pact (IP), which is mandatory for all government organisations, public sector enterprises, public sector banks, insurance companies, and other financial institutions and autonomous bodies etc, essentially envisages an agreement between the prospective vendors/bidders and the buyer, with both sides pledging not to resort to any corrupt practices.

After a contract is given in a government organisation, CVC rules say, IEMs will have access to all the documents/records pertaining to the contract for which a complaint or issue is raised before them, except the documents having national security implications. IEMs will examine all complaints received and give their recommendations to the chief executive of the organisation. In case of suspicion of serious irregularities requiring legal or administrative action, IEMs are supposed to send a report to the Chief Vigilance Officers (CVOs).

CVC in its revised SOPs has also stated that the proposal for nomination of IEMs in respective organisations should be sent by the concerned department responsible for ensuring implementation of Integrity Pact in the organisation, after taking approval of the competent authority.

It said the proposal should be sent within three months of completion of tenure of existing IEMs, failing which CVC itself would nominate IEM (s) on its own from its panel.

Former Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) chairman RS Sharma said including additional secretary rank officers must have been done to create a larger pool of officers as IEMs. “IEMs play a key role in resolving issues raised by any party regarding any aspect of the tender. They are one step before anyone wants to take legal route.”

