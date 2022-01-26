CVC revises rules for appointing independent external monitors in organizations

NEW DELHI: The Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) has revised the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for adopting and implementing the Integrity Pact, the first step in ensuring transparency in public procurements.

The change in rules say that the Independent External Monitors (IEMs), who are appointed by the apex vigilance body to look into issues relating to execution of contract (s) and any irregularities, can only be considered from a panel of eminent persons/officers who have held the post of additional secretary or equivalent or higher pay scale in the government of India at the time of retirement.

Existing rules, last issued in June 2021, only considered officials at the rank of secretary to Government of India, chief secretaries in the states or officials at equivalent pay scale at the time of retirement.

The latest SOPs have removed the retired director generals of police from the list of eminent persons who could be considered for empanelment as IEMs.

In the new rules, the CVC has removed the provision sub-section (vi) of 5.2, which earlier allowed officers who were in the apex pay scale at the time of the retirement in the central government, state government or forest service to be IEMs.

For retired officers of armed officers too, now the officers equivalent to additional secretaries or higher ranks in government of India will be eligible to become IEMs. Earlier, this was allowed only for officers in apex pay scale.

Persons who have held the post of CMD/MD or CEO of public sector banks, insurance companies, and other financial institutions at the time of retirement will continue to be included in the list of IEMs, an advisory role considered important to examine the process of integrity in award of government contracts.

The Integrity Pact (IP), mandatory for all government organisations, public sector enterprises, public sector banks, insurance companies, and other financial institutions and autonomous bodies etc, essentially envisages an agreement between the prospective vendors/bidders and the buyer, committing the persons/officials of both sides not to resort to any corrupt practices in any aspect/stage of the contract.

After a contract is given in a government organisation, the CVC rules say, the IEMs will have access to all the documents/records pertaining to the contract for which a complaint or issue is raised before them, except the documents having national security implications. The IEMs will examine all complaints received by them and give their recommendations to the chief executive of the organisation. In case of suspicion of serious irregularities requiring legal or administrative action, they are supposed to send a report to the Chief Vigilance Officers (CVOs), the rules state.

The CVC has also stated in its SOPs, shared with all departments and ministries on Tuesday, that the proposal for nomination of IEMs in respective organisations should be sent by the concerned department responsible for ensuring implementation of Integrity Pact in the organisation, after taking approval of the competent authority.

It said the proposal should be sent within 3 months of completion of tenure of existing IEMs, failing which the CVC itself will nominate IEM (s) on its own from its panel.

A senior official said – “the SOPs have been changed after receiving feedback and suggestions from the CVOs of organisations and various other individuals, regarding the eligibility criteria”.

Former Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) Chairman R S Sharma said adding additional secretary rank officers must have been done to have a larger pool of officers as IEMs. “IEMs play a key role in resolving issues raised by any party regarding any aspect of the tender. They are one step before anyone wants to take legal route.”

