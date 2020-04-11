e-paper
Home / India News / Dabbawalas struggle to make ends meet, association comes to the rescue

Dabbawalas struggle to make ends meet, association comes to the rescue

india Updated: Apr 11, 2020 18:03 IST
Mumbai: With thousands of dabbawalas out of work because of the Covid-19 lockdown, the association representing them has come forward to provide essential goods to them in the time of need.

The Mumbai Dabbawala Association, an umbrella body of the 5,000-odd men who deliver home-cooked lunches to some 200,000 Mumbai residents, has begun providing “food kits” to members of the community over the last few days.

So far, nearly 200 dabbawalas have got basic supplies such foodgrains, pulses and cooking oil.

“The community is in dire need of help at this minute. We feed lakhs of people every day through tiffin delivery but owing to the current situation, our own families are struggling to make ends meet,” said the president of the association, Subhash Talekar.

“Many of our members have not been paid for the month of March because they could not go to collect their dues. The association has thus decided to help them in all possible ways.”

The association has asked members to form groups of five and buy food supplies from the nearest grocery shop.

“We then transfer the amount to the shopowner directly. Because it’s a decent amount, shopowners don’t mind and this way, there is no handling of cash involved,” Talekar said.

Each food kit costs the association nearly Rs 1,500. It has pooled together money from social workers, local activists and organisations that have donated for the initiative.

Many dabbawalas are in their hometowns (they rushed home while transport was still operating), and the association is now working out ways in which it can help them.

Since 1890, the dabbawalas, clad in white and sporting the Gandhi cap, have been delivering meals from home and restaurants to tens of thousands of people across Mumbai.

