e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 12, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Dabbawalas urge Maharashtra govt to permit them local train travel

Dabbawalas urge Maharashtra govt to permit them local train travel

Access to local trains will enable dabbawalas to resume their business with full capacity, said Subhash Talekar, president of Mumbai Dabbawala Association.

india Updated: Sep 12, 2020 19:47 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai
Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai
Mumbai
Mumbai’s famed dabbawalas pick up meals every morning that have been cooked in their clients’ homes and deliver them to their offices by afternoon. (HT file photo)
Mumbai’s famed dabbawalas pick up meals every morning that have been cooked in their clients’ homes and deliver them to their offices by afternoon. (HT file photo)
         

Mumbai’s dabbawalas or lunch-box carriers have urged the Maharashtra government to permit them to travel in local trains, which are currently running in a restricted manner in light of the Covid-19 outbreak, an official said on Saturday.

Access to local trains will enable dabbawalas to resume their business with full capacity, said Subhash Talekar, president of Mumbai Dabbawala Association.

At present, only people employed in essential services are allowed to travel in suburban trains.

“Dabbawalas are also part of essential services are they deliver food to Mumbaikars. And since most officers are now functioning with reduced capacity, people have been asking us to deliver their meals,” Talekar said.

Currently, dabbawalas who can reach south Mumbai area on their cycles are able to deliver food to offices, he said, adding that meals are being delivered in keeping with all Covid-19 safety norms.

“We have been demanding financial assistance of Rs 5,000 per dabbawala from the state government, similar to what the construction workers had received,” Talekar said, adding that the proposal was discussed in the state cabinet and was still on paper.

There are about 4,500 to 5,000 dabbawalas who deliver two lakh tiffins every day from suburban areas to the heart of the city.

“Never before in the 130-year-old history of the tiffin services, has there been a six-month break. We ensure that office-goers get their meals on time and take the empty lunch boxes back to their homes,” he said.

In the last six months, social organisations and volunteers have supported the association financially, because of which dabbawalas, who have been out of work, were given money and essentials during the lockdown period, he added.

tags
top news
Oxford’s coronavirus vaccine AstraZeneca trial resumes after UK green light
Oxford’s coronavirus vaccine AstraZeneca trial resumes after UK green light
Afghanistan’s soil shouldn’t be used for anti-India activities: Jaishankar
Afghanistan’s soil shouldn’t be used for anti-India activities: Jaishankar
India needs a refined toolkit to manage China
India needs a refined toolkit to manage China
No carelessness till Covid-19 medicine is developed, urges PM Modi
No carelessness till Covid-19 medicine is developed, urges PM Modi
Kangana shares meme on Twitter. Uddhav is depicted as Ravana
Kangana shares meme on Twitter. Uddhav is depicted as Ravana
China hands over 5 Arunachal Pradesh youths 10 days after they went missing
China hands over 5 Arunachal Pradesh youths 10 days after they went missing
DGCA warns airlines over violations of in-flight norms after Kangana row
DGCA warns airlines over violations of in-flight norms after Kangana row
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
JEE Main 2020 Result LiveKangana RanautCoronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyDelhi MetroIndia, China StandoffLadakh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In