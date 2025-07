Mumbai, The Maharashtra government has announced insurance coverage to 1.5 lakh 'Govindas' taking part in Dahi Handi festivities with a maximum payout at ₹10 lakh in case of death, a move coming less than a month before the popular festival. Dahi Handi festival: Maharashtra to insure 1.5 lakh 'Govindas'; payout of ₹ 10 lakh for fatality

During the Dahi Handi festival, part of Janmashtami celebrations, Govindas form human pyramids to smash a pot of milk, curd and butter suspended at a height, in a playful re-enactment of Lord Krishna's childhood antics.

The insurance package will cover accidental injuries caused during the formation of human pyramids.

The state government will bear the insurance costs for registered participants forming human pyramids during the popular festival, which will be celebrated on August 16 this year, according to a government resolution issued on Wednesday.

The Maharashtra State Govinda Association, Mumbai, has been designated to verify the training, age and participation of Govindas, and submit their details to the commissioner of sports and youth services in Pune.

The GR outlined six categories of accidents and the corresponding insurance payouts. In case of death during a Dahi Handi performance, the kin of the deceased Govinda will receive ₹10 lakh. The same amount will be paid in case of total permanent disability, such as the loss of both eyes or two limbs.

Govindas suffering the loss of one eye, one arm, or one leg will be eligible for a compensation of ₹5 lakh. Partial or permanent disablement will be compensated in accordance with the insurance company's standard categories of percentage-based disability, said the order.

Additionally, the insurance scheme will cover medical expenses up to ₹1 lakh for injuries sustained during performances, it stated.

The move comes as part of the state government's initiative to promote the traditional sport while ensuring the safety and well-being of participants.

