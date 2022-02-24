Daily brief: After Nawab Malik, ED summons his brother for questioning, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 9am. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

After Nawab Malik's custody, ED now summons his brother for questioning in money laundering case: Report

Amid political strife in Maharashtra over state minister Nawab Malik's arrest in connection to a money laundering case, fresh reports have emerged about the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summoning his brother Kaptan Malik for questioning as well. Read more

How ironical, says Guv Dhankhar after TMC protests 2am assembly session order

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee phoned governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and told him that there was a typographical error and a cabinet meeting will be convened again to fix it. Read more

IND vs SL: Rohit creates world record in T20Is, betters Guptill, Kohli to top elusive batting list

India skipper Rohit Sharma on Thursday added one more feather in his already illustrious cap as he became the leading run-scorer in T20 Internationals. The 34-year-old achieved the feat during the T20I series opener between India and Sri Lanka at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. Read more

Sonu Sood urges Indian Embassy in Ukraine to help evacuate stranded students, families: ‘Praying for their safety’

Actor Sonu Sood has urged the Indian government to ensure that the Indian citizens ‘stuck’ in Ukraine are brought back amid the ongoing crisis with Russia. The actor took to his Twitter account on Thursday, hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine. Read more

Dutch singer recreates songs from Pushpa: The Rise. Videos go viral

Dutch singer Emma Heesters is famous for singing cover songs of many popular artists. She has recreated two songs from Pushpa: The Rise movie and they are going viral. Read more

'If Modi ji speaks to Putin..': Ukraine seeks India's help amid Russian invasion

Ukrainian envoy to New Delhi appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to use his personal influence with President Putin to end the Russian invasion. Watch