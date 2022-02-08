Daily brief: Bengal BJP secy alleges alleges bid to implicate her in false case and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

BJP's Priyanka Tibrewal alleges bid to implicate her in false case, suspects TMC role

Priyanka Tibrewal, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s Bengal unit secretary, on Tuesday said some people were trying to implicate her in a false case, adding that she suspects the Trinamool Congress (TMC) led-state government was behind the same. Read more

Covid: Haryana asks govt employees to join office from Feb 9, schools reopen too

In view of the decline in cases of the Coronavirus (Covid-19) disease, the Haryana government on Tuesday asked all its employees to attend office on a regular basis from Wednesday (February 9). Read more

Mumbai: Extra classes, practice sessions to prepare students for board exams

Mumbai Schools and colleges that recently reopened for physical classes after a three-week shutdown have spent the last few days focusing on one thing--ensuring that their class 10 and 12 students practice writing well for the upcoming board exams. Read more

Number of candidates with serious criminal cases doubling every 5 years in Goa: ADR

Goa has seen a manifold increase in the number of assembly poll contestants with serious criminal charges against them, an analysis by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) of the affidavits of assets and criminal charges filed by the candidates before the returning officer has revealed. Read more

Chocolate Day 2022: Super-delicious recipes to rustle up for your Valentine

Chocolate Day 2022: Valentine's Day, the annual festival to celebrate love, romance and friendship is the time you look for innovative ways to make your loved one feel special. Read more

'Then came the ultimate all-rounder': Ex-IPL Auctioneer recalls how MS Dhoni triggered first bidding war in 2008 auction

Former IPL auctioneer Richard Madley on Monday recalled the first ever bidding war he witnessed in an Indian Premier League auction when former Indian skipper MS Dhoni was roped in by Chennai Super Kings. Read more

Writing With Fire: Indian documentary on Dalit female journalists lands Oscar nomination

Indian documentary feature Writing With Fire has made it to the final nominations list at the 94th edition of the Academy Awards. The nominations were announced by Tracee Ellis Ross and Leslie Jordan on Tuesday evening via the Twitter page of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. Read more

Watch| China's claims over Taiwan: USA approves $100MN deal to upgrade Patriot missiles

The US has approved a $100MN support contract with Taiwan aimed at boosting missile defence systems. Watch here