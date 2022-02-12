Daily brief: Bihar to lift all Covid curbs from Feb 14 and all the latest news

Covid-19: Bihar to revoke all restrictions from February 14 as cases dip

The Bihar government on Saturday lifted all Covid-19 pandemic-related restrictions across the state to be effective from February 14 amid a steady decline in infections. Chief minister Nitish Kumar shared the news on Twitter following a review meeting. Read more

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

‘Meri aankhon main pani aa raha hai’: KCR slams PM Modi for Assam CM's remarks on Rahul Gandhi

Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who, in recent days, has been targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), on Saturday again lashed out at PM Modi and the Centre's ruling party, this time over comments made by BJP leader and Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma for Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Read more

IPL 2022 Auction: Yuzvendra Chahal joins Ashwin in Rajasthan Royals, Kuldeep Yadav finds new home

Yuzvendra Chahal on Friday found a new home in Rajasthan. The winners of the inaugural edition, Rajasthan Royals shelled out ₹6.50 crore to avail the services of the leg-spinner, winning a stiff bidding war with Mumbai Indians. Read more

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Juhi Chawla welcomes 'bunch of young owners' Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and Jahnavi Mehta to KKR

Actor Juhi Chawla has welcomed her daughter Jahnavi Mehta, Shah Rukh Khan's children Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan to their team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Taking to Instagram, Juhi shared a picture of the trio, taken during the IPL auctions, and called them a 'bunch of young owners'. Read more

Are you making these mistakes with your kid's dental health?

Poor oral hygiene and eating a diet high on sugar and the food items that stick to the teeth for long can play a havoc with your child's dental health. Read more