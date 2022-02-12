Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Daily brief: Bihar to lift all Covid curbs from Feb 14 and all the latest news
india news

Daily brief: Bihar to lift all Covid curbs from Feb 14 and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar said all Covid restrictions in state to be revoked from February 14.(HT File Photo)
Published on Feb 12, 2022 08:30 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

 

Covid-19: Bihar to revoke all restrictions from February 14 as cases dip

The Bihar government on Saturday lifted all Covid-19 pandemic-related restrictions across the state to be effective from February 14 amid a steady decline in infections. Chief minister Nitish Kumar shared the news on Twitter following a review meeting. Read more

‘Meri aankhon main pani aa raha hai’: KCR slams PM Modi for Assam CM's remarks on Rahul Gandhi

Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who, in recent days, has been targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), on Saturday again lashed out at PM Modi and the Centre's ruling party, this time over comments made by BJP leader and Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma for Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Read more

IPL 2022 Auction: Yuzvendra Chahal joins Ashwin in Rajasthan Royals, Kuldeep Yadav finds new home

Yuzvendra Chahal on Friday found a new home in Rajasthan. The winners of the inaugural edition, Rajasthan Royals shelled out 6.50 crore to avail the services of the leg-spinner, winning a stiff bidding war with Mumbai Indians. Read more

RELATED STORIES

Juhi Chawla welcomes 'bunch of young owners' Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and Jahnavi Mehta to KKR

Actor Juhi Chawla has welcomed her daughter Jahnavi Mehta, Shah Rukh Khan's children Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan to their team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Taking to Instagram, Juhi shared a picture of the trio, taken during the IPL auctions, and called them a 'bunch of young owners'. Read more

Are you making these mistakes with your kid's dental health?

Poor oral hygiene and eating a diet high on sugar and the food items that stick to the teeth for long can play a havoc with your child's dental health. Read more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bihar covid lockdown
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Gehraiyaan movie review
Election 2022 Live
IPL 2022 Mega Auction
Horoscope Today
Happy Hug Day 2022
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP