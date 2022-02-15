Daily brief: CBI registers FIR in Tamil Nadu girl's suicide case and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

CBI registers FIR in Tamil Nadu girl's suicide case

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Friday registered an FIR in the case pertaining to the death of a 17-year-old student by suicide who was allegedly being forced to convert to Christianity by her school in Thanjavur district of Tamil Nadu, news agency ANI reported. Read More

BJP leaders asked me to help topple Aghadi govt, claims Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Tuesday launched an all out attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party, accusing it of trying to destabilise the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra. Read More

Karnataka hijab row: Ahead of colleges reopening, Section 144 imposed in Tumakur

The Karnataka government on Tuesday imposed section 144 in the Tumakuru district from 6 am on Wednesday till further orders, news agency ANI reported. Read More

How the 10 franchises stack up after the IPL 2022 mega auction - strengths, weaknesses and possible XI

After two days of riveting bidding-action in Bengaluru, 204 players were sold – 67 of which were overseas – while 76 found no takers, as 10 franchises stacked up their sides for the impending 2022 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Read More

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan to Tara Sutaria, Aadar Jain: Kapoor clan poses for pic at Randhir Kapoor's 75th birthday

Veteran actor Randhir Kapoor celebrated his 75th birthday on Tuesday with his whole family. Pictures from the celebrations were shared by Armaan Jain and Kunal Kapoor on Instagram. Read More

Watch | 'Revenge for Babri': Kashmiri student held for 'objectionable' post on Pulwama

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON