Daily brief: DDMA to meet on Feb 4 amid declining Covid cases in Delhi and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Covid-19: DDMA meeting to be held on Feb 4; What's on the agenda?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Delhi's lieutenant governor Anil Baijal will chair a virtual meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Friday (February 4). The meeting comes amid an improvement in the Covid-19 pandemic situation in the capital and will be attended by chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. Read more

Kiren Rijiju demands apology from Rahul Gandhi for Lok Sabha speech, says he 'condemns as law minister and citizen'

Following Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Centre in Parliament, Union law minister Kiren Rijiju took to Twitter to demand an immediate apology from him. Read more

'Any other batter would have scored at least 150 from there': Rashid Latif slams Rishabh Pant batting at No. 4 for India

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif is critical of India's decision to make Rishabh Pant bat at No. 4 in ODIs. Read more

Kerala hospital apologises for using Morgan Freeman's pic for skin treatment ad: ‘Sorry for lack of knowledge'

Veteran actor Morgan Freeman's picture was used by a Kerala hospital to advertise its skin treatment facilities. The hospital has now tendered an apology. The services advertised by the Vadakara Cooperative Hospital had included the removal of warts, skin tags, milia and molluscum. Read more

Recipes to fight Omicron: Boost your kid's immunity with these healthy foods

Healthy food has replaced comfort food in these pandemic times even for kids. Parents are increasingly on look-out for healthy alternatives for their little ones when it comes to preparing their meals, desserts and snacks. Read more

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}