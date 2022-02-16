Daily brief: Didn't target SP Baghel's convoy, frustrated BJP faking attacks, says Akhilesh and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Didn't target SP Baghel's convoy, frustrated BJP faking attacks: Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday denied allegations of orchestrating attack on union minister SP Singh Baghel, his BJP rival from Karhal assembly constituency. Read More

‘No mistake, so no action’: Bommai on minister's saffron flag at Red Fort remark

The Karnataka high court on Wednesday deferred the hearing on Hijab petitions for Thursday. Read More

Yes Bank's Rana Kapoor gets bail in property case, but still remains in jail

A special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Mumbai granted bail to Yes Bank founder and former managing director Rana Kapoor and eight others in a case pertaining to the sale of a property in Delhi on Wednesday. Read More

'When IPL is round the corner...': Gavaskar makes huge claim, says players 'do not try as hard' when playing for country

Players may not try as hard while playing international cricket as they usually would if the matches are happening during the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction, batting great Sunil Gavaskar has said. Read More

Alia Bhatt on criticism over Vijay Raaz playing trans woman in Gangubai Kathiawadi: 'Audience hasn't seen him that way'

After the trailer for Gangubai Kathiawadi was released earlier this month, many seemed displeased with Vijay Raaz being called in to play a trans woman's role in the film. Read More

Tesla has to buy $500 mln of local parts in India to get import tax cut: Report

Indian government wants electric car major Tesla to buy $500 million worth of local auto components in order to be eligible for an import tax cut in the country, reports Bloomberg. Read More

