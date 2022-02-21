Daily brief: Gujarat BJP's social media post on 2008 Ahmedabad blasts removed, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 9am. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Gujarat BJP’s social media post removed after row

A social media post by Gujarat unit of the BJP that depicted Muslims hanging by a noose was made unavailable on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, a day after it sparked massive outrage, people familiar with the matter said on Sunday. Read more

Delhi’s air quality in ‘moderate’ category

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe”. Read more

Rahul Dravid breaks silence on Wriddhiman Saha's explosive comments after Test squad axe

When asked about the comments after India's 3-0 whitewash against West Indies in the T20I series, Dravid said that the 37-year-old "deserved honesty and clarity" and that "retirement" chat came from his "deep respect for Saha and his achievements and contributions to Indian cricket.". Read more

Aruna Irani recalls playing Sanjay Dutt's mom in Rocky, 'seducing him' in next film: 'Don't know how people accepted it'

Aruna Irani is still quite shocked at how easily the audience would accept an actor in different roles. Aruna has recalled in an interview how she played Sanjay Dutt's mother in his first film and 'seduced him' in the next one. Read more

'Dance with the waves': Inside Amyra Dastur's Maldives trip

The actor, who recently took off to Maldives for a vacation and for some work, is since then making us envious with drool-worthy pictures of herself by the serene waters of Maldives and the white sand beaches. Read more

