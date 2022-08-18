Daily brief: JDU leader terms BJP's allegations of jungle raj 'vidhwaa vilaap', and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Kailash Vijayvargiya compares Nitish Kumar's many alliances to women changing boyfriends

Recent political developments in Bihar have left many stunned and fuming, while others have rejoiced over the realignments. Read more

Planning a trip to US? You may get visa appointment in 2024. Check details here

With the easing of coronavirus-related restrictions and regularisation of international flights, a large number of Indians are gearing up to travel overseas. Read more

'It hurts to not watch your team play': Pakistan Football Federation issues strong statement on FIFA's ban on India

Earlier this week, FIFA imposed a ban on All India Football Federation (AIFF) for "undue influence from third parties. Read more

Vivek Agnihotri says Anurag Kashyap tried to ‘sabotage’ The Kashmir Files: ‘It is ethically and morally wrong’

Vivek Agnihotri, the director of The Kashmir Files, has said that fellow filmmaker Anurag Kashyap tried to ‘sabotage’ his film, which released earlier this year. Read more

Looking for tips to prevent hair damage this rainy season? Here's how to avoid monsoon hair fall

High humidity and moisture during monsoon turns our scalp into a breeding ground for bacterial and fungal infections where the rainy season makes our hair roots weaker and leads to an oil and greasy scalp as the humidity robs our scalp of natural oils, which further affects the pH balance of our scalp. Read more

