Daily Brief: Journalist who exposed ‘salt-roti' mid-day meal passes away and all the latest news
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Journalist Pawan Jaiswal, who exposed 'salt-roti' mid-day meal, dies
Freelance journalist Pawan Jaiswal, who had exposed in 2019 how a government school in Uttar Pradesh’s Mirzapur district fed students roti with salt in the mid-day meal, died of mouth cancer on Thursday. Read More
Former WhatsApp executive Neeraj Arora says he regrets Facebook's $22-bn acquisition deal. Here’s why
Former business officer of WhatsApp Neeraj Arora has expressed regret over the mammoth deal negotiated between the instant messaging platform and the social media giant Meta, then known as Facebook, in 2014. Read More
In Bengal, Amit Shah says will implement CAA as soon as Covid wave ends
Union home minister Amit Shah on Thursday said that the Centre will implement the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) as soon as the ongoing coronavirus pandemic (Covid-19) ends. Read More
Mrunal Thakur calls Jersey's failure 'disappointing'; says original South version starring Nani could've caused it
Mrunal Thakur has opened up about the failure of Jersey at the box office. The film, which also starred Shahid Kapoor and Pankaj Kapur, was made on a budget of ₹80 crore. Read More
IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians' Tymal Mills ruled out for rest of the season; Tristan Stubbs named as replacement
The Mumbai Indians faced a setback to their 2022 Indian Premier League campaign as their overseas star Tymal Mills was ruled out of the rest of the season due to an injury. Read More