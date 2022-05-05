Daily Brief: Journalist who exposed ‘salt-roti' mid-day meal passes away and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Journalist Pawan Jaiswal, who exposed 'salt-roti' mid-day meal, dies

Freelance journalist Pawan Jaiswal, who had exposed in 2019 how a government school in Uttar Pradesh’s Mirzapur district fed students roti with salt in the mid-day meal, died of mouth cancer on Thursday. Read More

Former WhatsApp executive Neeraj Arora says he regrets Facebook's $22-bn acquisition deal. Here’s why

Former business officer of WhatsApp Neeraj Arora has expressed regret over the mammoth deal negotiated between the instant messaging platform and the social media giant Meta, then known as Facebook, in 2014. Read More

In Bengal, Amit Shah says will implement CAA as soon as Covid wave ends

Union home minister Amit Shah on Thursday said that the Centre will implement the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) as soon as the ongoing coronavirus pandemic (Covid-19) ends. Read More

Mrunal Thakur calls Jersey's failure 'disappointing'; says original South version starring Nani could've caused it

Mrunal Thakur has opened up about the failure of Jersey at the box office. The film, which also starred Shahid Kapoor and Pankaj Kapur, was made on a budget of ₹80 crore. Read More

IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians' Tymal Mills ruled out for rest of the season; Tristan Stubbs named as replacement

The Mumbai Indians faced a setback to their 2022 Indian Premier League campaign as their overseas star Tymal Mills was ruled out of the rest of the season due to an injury. Read More

