Daily brief: Muslim students in Karnataka barred entry in hijab, and all the latest news

Karnataka: Muslim students barred entry in hijab, minister says keep religion away

Religion should be kept away from education and students should neither come wearing hijab or saffron shawls to schools, said Karnataka home minister Araga Jnanendra. Read more

Centre says Covid-19 cases declining in India, but concern remains over 2 states

The Centre said on Thursday that most states and Union territories (UTs) across the country are reporting a decline in their Covid-19 tally, with the number of those having more than 50,000 active caseload currently standing at eight. Read more

‘Will skip dinner, not wear my turban till I oust Cong in Rajasthan’: Satish Poonia

Rajasthan BJP chief Satish Poonia on Thursday said that he will not wear a ‘safa’ (turban) or a garland, and would also skip dinner until the BJP comes to power in the state and the ruling Congress is ousted. Read more

Why were they treated like 'Use and Throw'?: Harbhajan Singh opens up on 'sad story of Indian cricket'

Since his retirement last year, Harbhajan Singh has been quite vocal about his 23-year-long illustrious journey with the Indian team, which faced its fair share of ups and downs. Read more

Man interprets football match for his visually impaired friend. Watch

A video showcasing the bond of friendship between two men has won people’s hearts. Read more

Why battle for West Uttar Pradesh is heating up in Jat-Muslim belt I EXPLAINED

The fight for political supremacy in the Hindi heartland of Uttar Pradesh will begin in the western part of the state. Watch more