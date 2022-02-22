Daily brief: Nitish Kumar responds to NCP leader's idea of Oppn Prez candidate and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Nitish Kumar says this as Nawab Malik proposes Opposition candidate for President

Maharashtra minister and senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik on Tuesday said Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar's name could be considered as the opposition's candidate for the President's post if he breaks ties with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Read more

In Shivamogga, Tejasvi Surya blames Kerala model of terror for Bajrang Dal man's death

Tejasvi Surya, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Karnataka, on Tuesday blamed growing Islamic fundamentalism for the death of a Bajrang Dal activist in Shivamogga earlier this week. Read more

Covid-19: Mumbai sees slight rise in tally with 135 cases, Maharashtra count also up

Mumbai on Tuesday saw a slight increase in its daily tally of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) after 135 infections were reported in the last 24 hours. Two more patients died, while 233 people recovered from the virus during the same period. Read more

Mamata Banerjee seeks PM Modi’s help to check erosion by River Ganga

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee sent a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday seeking the Centre’s help to check erosion by River Ganga in three districts and prevent flooding of other rivers in north Bengal. Read more

No ‘politics’ on return of students stuck in India: China

The Chinese foreign ministry has said that the return of stranded Indian students is not a “political” matter and they will not be “discriminated” against when the ban is lifted on foreign students from returning to China. Read more

'Getting the players to play at their highest...': Gavaskar names 'biggest challenge' for captain Rohit Sharma in 2022

Rohit Sharma's tenure as India's full-time captain has gotten off to a flier. After whitewashing New Zealand in a three-match T20I series in November, Rohit returned from injury to lead the team to a 3-0 victory in both the ODI and T20I series against the West Indies this month. Read more

Munawar Faruqui says it'll be 'give-and-take situation' with Lock Upp host Kangana Ranaut due to their clashing opinions

Munawar Faruqui has been announced as the second contestant on Lock Upp, which will see him fighting with 15 other "controversial celebrities" in a prison controlled by Kangana Ranaut. Read more

Pet owl refuses to let go of toy it is holding in its beak. Watch cute video

Pets are pampered little beings who love playing with toys like kids do. However, sometimes they can get too attached to toys that they refuse to part with them. Read more

Watch| Can India clinch desi engine deal for Tejas? Buzz as Jaishankar visits France

External Affairs Minister Jaishankar is in France on a 3-day visit; aimed at cementing bilateral defence cooperation. Strong buzz - Jaishankar may discuss sharing tech to produce 100 kilo newton thrust Safran engines in India. Watch here