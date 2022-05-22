Daily brief: Over 7 lakh hit in Assam floods, 24 dead, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 9pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Assam floods: Over 7 lakh hit, 24 dead as annual deluge continues to wreak havoc

The annual flood in Assam continued to ravage parts of the northeastern state affecting nearly 7.20 lakh people across 22 districts. At least 24 people have so far lost their lives in deluge and landslides, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said. Read more

After fresh aid reaches Colombo, Sri Lanka PM Wickremesinghe thanks MK Stalin, people of India

Sri Lanka prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe on Sunday thanked Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin, as well as the people of India, after a fresh consignment, containing food items and milk, reached the crisis-hit country after being flagged off from Chennai, on May 18. Read more

Umran Malik earns maiden India call up for South Africa T20Is, Cheteshwar Pujara back for England Test

KL Rahul will be leading India when they return to action in the T20I series against South Africa starting June 9, while Cheteshwar Pujara is back in the Test squad for the fifth and final Test of the series against England, scheduled to take place between July 1-5 in Edgbaston. Read more

KGF, RRR, Pushpa directors have shown how big our standard can be, 'raised the bar' for Indian cinema: Karan Johar

Filmmaker Karan Johar has spoken about South Indian films performing better than Hindi films at the box office. During the trailer launch event of his upcoming film JugJugg Jeeyo, Karan responded to a question on why he addressed the trailer as 'Hindi film trailer'. Read more

Biden 'Not concerned' about North Korea's nuclear test; meets Yoon in S. Korea

Before President Joe Biden left South Korea for Japan on Sunday, he offered a brief message to Kim Jong Un, whose nuclear sabre-rattling has risked overshadowing the US leader's first Asia trip: "Hello. Period." Watch

