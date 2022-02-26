Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
india news

Daily brief: Russia appreciates India's ‘independent and balanced’ UNSC stand and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 9pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times. 
The United Nations Security Council (AFP/Image used only for representation)
Published on Feb 26, 2022 08:52 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi, Hindustan Times

Russia appreciates India's ‘independent and balanced’ UNSC stand

A day after India abstained from voting in the UNSC over Russia's ongoing ‘special military operation’ in Ukraine, the Russian embassy in New Delhi, on Saturday, said it highly appreciates India's ‘independent and balanced’ position. Read more

Hindu pilgrims denied permission to visit Pakistan

The pilgrimage was scheduled from February 27 to March 4. According to Shiv Partap Bajaj, president of the Kendrya Sanatan Dharam Sabha that organises the pilgrimage every year, the ministry has cited the spread of Covid-19 Omicron variant as the reason for denial. Read more

'I got Ricky Ponting out two or three times': Bumrah recalls Mumbai Indians call-up in 2013; 'They had discussion on me'

Team India's speedster Jasprit Bumrah began his Indian Premier League (IPL) career with the Mumbai Indians (MI) in 2013. Bumrah's unorthodox action drew instant attention in the cricket fraternity and his stock rose, courtesy of his consistent performances with the ball. Read more

RELATED STORIES

Alia Bhatt replied 'nahi batana hai yaar' when a person asked her about wedding with Ranbir Kapoor. Watch

Actor Alia Bhatt has shared an incident revealing her reaction when a person asked her about her wedding date. In an interview, Alia was asked about when she plans to tie the knot with her boyfriend, actor Ranbir Kapoor. Read more

Omicron side effects: Common symptoms to watch out for in Covid survivors

While Omicron is termed as relatively milder than previous variants, some of the post Covid symptoms can persist for weeks and are now being observed in people of all age groups, especially those who have low immunity. Read more

