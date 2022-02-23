Home / India News / Daily brief: Sanjay Raut dismisses calls for arrested NCP leader Nawab Malik's resignation, and all the latest news
Daily brief: Sanjay Raut dismisses calls for arrested NCP leader Nawab Malik's resignation, and all the latest news

  Here are today's top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said NCP leader and Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik's resignation must not be accepted after the latter's arrest by the ED in money laundering case. (PTI)
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said NCP leader and Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik's resignation must not be accepted after the latter's arrest by the ED in money laundering case. (PTI)
Published on Feb 23, 2022 08:52 PM IST
Nawab Malik's resignation shouldn't be accepted, says Sena MP Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Wednesday said arrested Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik’s resignation must not be taken. Read more.

‘Daylight robbery’: Omar Abdullah after snowfall disrupts flight ops in Srinagar

Former Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) chief minister Omar Abdullah took to Twitter on Wednesday to allege “day light robbery” being done by airlines after the Srinagar airport earlier in the day informed that all flights have been cancelled to and from the venue owing to heavy snowfall. Read more.

No comparison between Ukraine and Taiwan: China

Dismissing comparisons between the ongoing Ukraine crisis and its own claims over self-ruled Taiwan, China on Wednesday said the island is “not Ukraine” and it has always been an “inalienable” part of the mainland. Read more.

Ravindra Jadeja reveals reason behind lengthy break from international cricket

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is back in the Indian team and will be playing his first international match since November last year in the first T20I against Sri Lanka in Lucknow. Read more.

Munawar Faruqui says he's not scared of Lock Upp host Kangana Ranaut, asks: 'Zyada se zyada kya karegi?'

Lock Upp contestant Munawar Faruqui has said he is not scared of Kangana Ranaut as he prepares to get locked up in a prison controlled by the actor. Read more.

