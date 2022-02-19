Daily brief: Shatrughan Sinha condemns Punjab CM Channi's ‘Bhaiya’ comment, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 9pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Shatrughan Sinha on Punjab CM's ‘Bhaiya’ comment: "It hasn't just upset me..."

Actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha on Saturday was the latest leader to criticise Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi over his “don’t let bhaiyas from UP, Bihar, Delhi enter here” comment that has sparked huge controversy. Read more

After Manmohan Singh's appeal to Punjab voters, Amit Shah targets him in UP

Union home minister Amit Shah on Saturday targeted the Congress, who he said got support from Akhilesh Yadav, as he stressed that “several Alia, Malia, Jamalia used to enter the country and behead the soldiers” when Manmohan Singh was the prime minister. Read more

'Go play Ranji. That's best for both of us': Chetan Sharma reveals discussion with Pujara, Rahane before being dropped

Following a strong of poor shows in the last 12 months, BCCI selection committee has dropped Pujara and Rahane from the 18-member squad for the Test series which begins from March 4 onwards in Mohali. Read more

Inside Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar's wedding: Hrithik Roshan dances with Farah Khan, Rhea Chakraborty blushes

A fan account shared a video from the wedding on Instagram. In the video, Farhan can be seen dancing with his wife Shibani to the song Dil Chahta Hai, sung by Shankar Mahadevan at the party. Read more

Bird flu: How to avoid; common symptoms to watch out for

While Avian Flu viruses do not usually infect human beings, and such an infection is rare, it is important to take precautions to prevent spread of bird flu among humans. Read more

People see different numbers hidden in this viral optical illusion. What do you see?

Optical illusions are mind-boggling. Period. There is no doubt that the posts showcasing such illusions often leave people scratching their heads. However, at the same time, those are also the shares that leave people thoroughly entertained. Read more