Daily brief: Twitter mourns Sidhu Moose Wala's murder, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa on Sunday.
Published on May 29, 2022 09:05 PM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Sidhu Moose Wala death: Twitter mourns artiste’s murder, hits out at AAP

Congress leader and popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Mansa district of the border state on Sunday. Read more

Encounter begins in south Kashmir's Pulwama district: Police

An encounter was underway in the Gundipora area of Pulwama in south Kashmir, police said on Sunday. Read more

BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma booked for remarks on Prophet Muhammad

National spokesperson of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Nupur Sharma has been booked for allegedly making objectionable comments on Prophet Muhammad during a news channel debate on Gyanvapi mosque. Read more

Kapil Sharma, Vishal Dadlani, Rannvijay Singha react to 'music icon' Sidhu Moose Wala’s death: ‘Shocking news’

Popular Punjabi singer and rapper Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead on Sunday. He had joined the Congress party in November 2021, before the Punjab elections. Read more

Watch: 'Vande Mataram' rings out loud in stadium as over 1,00,000 fans sing with AR Rahman in IPL final closing ceremony

Singer and composer AR Rahman's rendition of his song ‘Maa Tujhe Salaam’ became a highlights of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) final due to how the massive crowd at the packed Narendra Modi Stadium. Watch here

 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

