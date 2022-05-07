Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Daily brief: US secretary of state Antony Blinken dials new Pak foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 9pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
US Secretary of state Antony Blinken. (AP)
Published on May 07, 2022 09:02 PM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi, Hindustan Times

Antony Blinken's call to Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari hints at US-Pak ties reset

US secretary of state Antony Blinken on Friday reached out to Pakistan’s new foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari with the desire to strengthen the bilateral relationship. Read more

‘It can take us from darkness to light’: JP Nadda hails Sanskrit language

BJP national president JP Nadda on Saturday described Sanskrit as a ‘means of taking us from darkness to light’, as he addressed an event organised by the Central Sanskrit University (CSU) in the national capital. Read more

‘They just want to book him…’: Tajinder Bagga's father on fresh arrest warrant against son

Reacting to a Mohali court issuing a fresh arrest warrant against Delhi BJP spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, his father alleged that the AAP-led Punjab government wants to book him in ‘some case or the other’. Read more

