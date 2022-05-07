Home / India News / Daily brief: US secretary of state Antony Blinken dials new Pak foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto, and all the latest news
india news

Daily brief: US secretary of state Antony Blinken dials new Pak foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 9pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
US Secretary of state Antony Blinken. (AP)
US Secretary of state Antony Blinken. (AP)
Published on May 07, 2022 09:02 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi, Hindustan Times

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 9pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Antony Blinken's call to Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari hints at US-Pak ties reset

US secretary of state Antony Blinken on Friday reached out to Pakistan’s new foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari with the desire to strengthen the bilateral relationship. Read more

‘It can take us from darkness to light’: JP Nadda hails Sanskrit language

BJP national president JP Nadda on Saturday described Sanskrit as a ‘means of taking us from darkness to light’, as he addressed an event organised by the Central Sanskrit University (CSU) in the national capital. Read more

‘They just want to book him…’: Tajinder Bagga's father on fresh arrest warrant against son

Reacting to a Mohali court issuing a fresh arrest warrant against Delhi BJP spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, his father alleged that the AAP-led Punjab government wants to book him in ‘some case or the other’. Read more

'Kishan, Pant, Saha are all there but he impressed me the most': Sehwag names unique choice for backup WK in T20 WC 2022

Ex-India cricketer Virender Sehwag has named uncapped Indian wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh Sharma as one who should be traveling to Australia as a backup wicketkeeping option in the T20 World Cup. Read more

Benedict Cumberbatch, Marvel's Doctor Strange, talks about his love for lassi: ‘Love how it cools the palate’

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness star Benedict Cumberbatch has opened up about his love for India and Indian food in a recent interview, revealing his favourite dishes from the country. Read more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
antony blinken bilawal bhutto zardari united states pakistan + 2 more
antony blinken bilawal bhutto zardari united states pakistan + 1 more
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 07, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out