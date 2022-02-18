Daily brief: WHO chief tells why Covid-19 pandemic will 'drag on', and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 9pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

What can lead to emergence of more Covid-19 variants? WHO chief answers

WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has pointed out two reasons that will trigger the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic to drag on, and create an “ideal condition” for more new variants of the virus to emerge. Read more

Kumar Vishwas now asks why Kejriwal does not say he is against ‘Khalistan’

Just answer whether sympathisers of terrorist organisations used to come to your place or not before the last election, Kumar Vishwas said on Friday as Arvind Kejriwal dismissed all the allegations brought against him. Read more

Mithya review: Huma Qureshi-led web series should have been a ninety-minute thriller

Murder follows when Huma Qureshi’s Hindi professor locks horns with her student played by Avantika Dassani in this six-episode hill-station mystery streaming on Zee5. Read more

Pet care: How to ease your pet's anxiety; expert offers tips

Pets bring much happiness to our lives and can melt our heart with their unconditional love. It is natural that pet parents can't bear to see their babies in pain or any kind of distress. Read more

Video of cat finding hidden pet camera looks like a scene from a horror movie

The Internet is filled with various kinds of cat videos. While some of those videos are funny to watch, others may leave you saying aww – and that too repeatedly. Read more