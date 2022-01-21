Daily Covid cases likely to drop below 3 lakh by end of January: Cambridge tracker

The Cambridge tracker of Covid pandemic, a tracker developed by the UK's University of Cambridge, in its latest report, said India will reach the peak of the 3rd wave on January 24 and by the end of January, the trend value of reported daily cases will drop below 3 lakh. As on January 18, when the latest report has been published, the global R-value stood at 1.1, showing a declining trend in the transmission of the disease.

Daily cases are clearly past their peaks in Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Goa, Jharkhand, Maharashtra and West Bengal, in terms of their underlying trends. Their reproduction numbers are below one and daily growth rates are negative, the report said.

According to the report, Daily cases in Chandigarh, Gujarat, Haryana, Mizoram, Punjab, Rajasthan, Telangana, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh can be expected to peak within this week. Tamil Nadu and Madhya Pradesh are likely to peak towards the end of January.

Forecast of daily Covid cases between January 19 and February 1, according to Cambridge tracker for India.

The peak is not yet in sight for Kerala, where the daily growth rate appears to be approaching its plateau at 21%.

States which have an R-value over 1, as estimated on January 18, include Andra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Chandigarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, J&K, Karnataka, Kerala, Ladakh, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Meghalaya, Odisha, Puducherry, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand.

The R-value indicates the rate of transmission of the infection. If it is over 1, it means one infected person is spreading the infection to more than 1 person. A value below 1 indicates a declining trend.

On Friday, India reported 3,47,254 fresh infections and 703 fatalities. On Thursday, the 24-hour tally was a little over 3 lakh 17,000 which was the highest spike in the last eight months.

