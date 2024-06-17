Daily wage worker electrocuted while ‘doing lineman’s work’

A 55-year-old daily wage worker was electrocuted while repairing an electric transformer in Yalaburga taluk, Koppal district, on Saturday, an official familiar with the matter said. The work was supposed to be done by an authorised lineman of the power company. The incident occurred when the deceased came in contact with a live wire while repairing the transformer and died instantly. (File photo)

The official said that the deceased identified as Basavaraj Bhandari, a resident of Linganabandi village in Koppal taluk, had been working as a daily wage labourer for five years. The incident occurred when Basavaraj, who had obtained a line clearance (LC), came in contact with a live wire while repairing the transformer and died instantly.

Neelakanta, resident of Linganabandi village, said that the task should have been performed by the designated lineman, Sheikh Hasan of Gulbarga Electricity Supply Company (GESCOM).

“Instead, Basavaraj, who was a labourer, was made to undertake the repair. He climbed the pole without any safety equipment and was fatally electrocuted,” Neelakanta said.

Basavaraj’s family members have accused lineman Sheikh Hasan of negligence, asserting that his failure to perform his duties directly led to Basavaraj’s death. The villagers have demanded action against Hasan and sought compensation for Basavaraj’s family.

Executive engineer of Koppal GESCOM Phani Rajesh said: “The incident took place at around 12 noon while Basavaraj was repairing the transformer. I was informed at around 2 pm and have asked the assistant executive engineer (AEE) to submit a detailed report. I have also notified state electricity inspectorate officers, who will conduct an investigation.”

“If any official is found guilty, disciplinary action will be taken, and compensation will be provided to the deceased’s family,” he added.

Koppal deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Muthanna Sarvagol said: “We have registered a case of unnatural death under IPC section 174 at Bevoor police station. Prima facie, it appears that negligence during the repair is the cause of death.”

“We are awaiting reports from the electricity inspectorate officials and will take appropriate action based on their findings,” he added.