Shimla, Spiritual process rooted in centuries of Tibetan tradition of 'incarnation and emanation' must remain free from political interference, Claude Arpi, noted French scholar and expert on Tibetan affairs, said here, cautioning against China's attempts to "hijack" this sacred tradition. Dalai Lama expected to speak on reincarnation, emanation on 90th birthday: French scholar

Addressing a seminar 'Interwoven Roots: Shared Indo-Tibetan Heritage' held at Army Training Command here on Saturday, Arpi said that Tibetan Spiritual head Dalai Lama is expected to speak something on this issue on his 90th birthday and the choice regarding reincarnation or emanation lies with him.

In his keynote address, Lt Gen Anindya Sengupta, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Central Command, emphasised the significance of cultural diplomacy in national strategy and underscored the Army's commitment to preserving India's territorial and civilisational integrity, a statement issued here said.

Arpi recalled that Dalai Lama spoke extensively on the meaning of reincarnation and emanation in a religious conference convened in 2011 in Dharamshala in which over 100 senior monks and representatives of all Tibetan and Buddhist sects participated.

He said that the Dalai Lama had said that he would say something on incarnation on his 90th birthday, which falls on July 6.

Arpi also flagged concern over the steady decline in the Tibetan population in India and said that nearly 40 per cent of Tibetans have left India. He called for stronger efforts to rebuild cultural and strategic links, especially across border regions like Ngari and Western Tibet.

In his address, Lt Gen Sengupta highlighted the deep-rooted Indo-Tibetan linkages.

Asserting that "India and Tibet are two ancient civilisations with interwoven roots that continue to shape a shared identity," Sengupta said that the seminar is a platform to explore the profound historical, cultural, spiritual, and strategic ties that bind India and Tibet."

Delving into the strategic dimension, he said, "From the 1962 war to the Nathu La clashes, we have seen that the terrain demands not just readiness, but surveillance, technological connectivity and a nuanced strategy.

The seminar concluded with a call to strengthen border area development, promote archaeological research, facilitate archival access and revive cultural exchanges, including opening new routes for Kailash Yatra, improving local radio broadcasts beyond borders and preserving endangered Himalayan languages.

