Daler Mehndi sent to jail as court upholds sentence in trafficking case

Patiala: Singer Daler Mehndi was on Thursday sent to jail after the Patiala district court upheld his two-year jail term in an alleged human trafficking case from 2003.

Additional district and session judge HS Grewal dismissed the singer’s appeal against conviction and upheld the decision of a lower court that in 2018 held Mehndi guilty under sections 420 (cheating) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code. The trial court had sentenced him to two years’ imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹2,000.

On Thursday, his application for bail was also rejected by the Patiala court.

Mehndi, who appealed against the trial court’s verdict before the district court in March 2018, was out on bail. But, after the district judge dismissed his appeal, he was taken into custody by the Patiala police.

Advocate Gurpreet Singh Bhasin, appearing for complainant, said the court held Mehndi guilty for cheating and dismissed his appeal. “Later, Mehndi moved application for releasing on probation, which we opposed and the court dismissed it. He has been sent to the jail,” Bhasin added.

Mehndi is likely to be sent to Patiala jail, where cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu is also lodged.

“We will approach the high court against the decision,” said Brijinder Singh Sodhi, Mehndi’s lawyer.

In the first information report (FIR) registered by the Patiala police 19 years ago, Daler Mehndi and his musician brother Shamsher Singh Mehndi were accused of taking money to illegally send people abroad by showing them as members of the former’s troupe. Shamsher Singh who also part of Daler Mehndi’s troupe, died in 2017.

The FIR was registered based on a complaint lodged by one Bakshish Singh of Punjab’s Balbera village, who alleged that Mehndi took ₹12 lakh from him to send him to Canada.

Subsequently, 35 more complaints levelling similar allegations of fraud against the Mehndi brothers were lodged. During the course of investigation, the Patiala police also booked two others — Dhian Singh and Bulbul Mehta, an employee of Mehndi firm. Dhian Singh died during trial in 2017 while Mehta was acquitted in 2018 for lack of evidence.

The FIR claimed that the Mehndi brothers had taken “passage money” from complainants to help them migrate to the US and Canada illegally, but failed to do so. It also claimed that they had taken two troupes to the US in 1998 and 1999 in which 10 people were taken as group members to America and were illegally “dropped off”.

During the investigation, the Patiala police raided offices of popular singer Daler Mehndi at Connaught Place in Delhi and seized documents, including the case file of those who allegedly paid the “passage money” to the Mehndi brothers.

In 2006, however, the Patiala police filed two discharge petitions saying Daler Mehndi was innocent. But the trial court upheld that the singer be prosecuted as there was “sufficient evidence against him on the judicial file and scope for further investigation”.

Soon after the district court’s verdict on Thursday, complainant Bakshish Singh said he faced several threats during the last 19 years when the case was pending.

“It was a long battle, in which I received support of my family and friends. Mehndi was all powerful, when he duped me and others. Even the police did not act on our complainant,” he said. “Later, even the police tried to discharge Mehndi from the case, which I opposed in the court. The court agreed to start the trail and later Mehndi was convicted in 2018.”

“I will approach higher court to increase the sentence,” he added.

