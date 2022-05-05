Dalit groom forced to get down from horse in U’khand, probe on

Rudrapur: A Dalit man was allegedly forced to dismount from a horse during his wedding procession in Uttarakhand’s Almora district, prompting the district administration to order a probe to verify the complaint, senior officials said on Wednesday.

According to district officials, the incident took place on Monday and the groom’s father Darshan Lal, a resident of Thala Tariyal, a village under Salt subdivision of Almora district, handed over a complaint to sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) on Tuesday. In his complaint, Lal alleged that some residents of the village stopped his son Vikram Kumar’s wedding procession and forced him to dismount from the horse as he belonged to the Dalit community, officials added.

The groom’s father also alleged that the villagers threatened to kill his son if he did not get down from the horse and hurled casteist slurs, officials said quoting from the complaint.

Almora district magistrate Vandana Singh has set up an inquiry into the incident. “I have instructed the sub-divisional magistrate concerned to conduct an inquiry in the matter. Strict action will be taken if the complaint is found genuine,” said the DM.

Salt SDM Gaurav Pandey said officials have been sent to the spot for inquiry. “Since the village is under revenue police, I have sent Naib tehsildar and other revenue officials to the spot for the inquiry. They will submit the inquiry report till evening and action will be taken accordingly,” said Pandey. In many remote areas of Uttarakhand, revenue officials take care of law and order situation.

Late in the evening , the revenue police registered a first information report (FIR) on the complaint of groom’s father against six persons, including five women. Charges under sections 504(intentional insult) and 506(criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the SC/ST (prevention of atrocities) Act have been slapped against the accused, said the SDM.

Salt is around 150 km from Almora district headquarters.

Lal threatened to start a protest if action was not taken against the villagers involved in the incident, district officials said.

The head of the village, however, refuted the allegations.

“We have an old tradition that at a particular place near the temple of Bhumiya Devta (a local deity), no one, irrespective of their caste, passes through sitting on the horse. Villagers had requested the groom’s family to follow the tradition, but they refused to do so,” said Vijay Dhyani, head of the Thal Tariyal village. “Some people are trying to spoil the atmosphere of the area,” he added.