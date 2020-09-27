e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 26, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Dalit woman gang-raped in UP battles for life

Dalit woman gang-raped in UP battles for life

Giving details of the incident, the SP said that the woman had gone to the fields with her mother on the fateful day and had gone missing soon after. She was later found brutally injured, with her deep cuts on the tongue. The accused also attempted to strangulate her.

india Updated: Sep 27, 2020 00:32 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Hathras /Aligarh
People hold placards during a protest over crimes against women, near Rajghat in New Delhi.
People hold placards during a protest over crimes against women, near Rajghat in New Delhi. (Mohd Zakir/HT File Photo)
         

A 19-year-old Dalit woman, who was allegedly raped by four men in Hathras, is struggling for life in an Aligarh hospital where she has been put on a ventilator, officials said on Saturday.

The woman, who was gangraped on September 14, was brought to the Aligarh hospital the next day. She has sustained injuries on the neck and is on ventilator, a JN Medical Hospital spokesperson said.

Hathras Superintendent of Police Vikrant Vir said the four accused have been arrested.

Giving details of the incident, the SP said that the woman had gone to the fields with her mother on the fateful day and had gone missing soon after. She was later found brutally injured, with her deep cuts on the tongue. The accused also attempted to strangulate her.

The SP said initially they came to know that Sandip (20) had tried to kill her following which he was arrested the same day. In her statement to the magistrate, the survivor said that, besides Sandip, Ramu, Lavkush and Ravi raped her and when she resisted, they tried to strangulate her, leading to the cut in the tongue, the official said.

Later, Luvkush and Ramu were also arrested and the fourth accused was arrested on Saturday, the SP added.

A report from Aligarh said the condition of the girl was “critical”.

tags
top news
Snapping over two-decades-long ties, SAD pulls out of NDA over farm bills
Snapping over two-decades-long ties, SAD pulls out of NDA over farm bills
‘No longer the NDA envisioned by Vajpayee, Badal sahab’: Harsimrat after SAD’s exit from alliance
‘No longer the NDA envisioned by Vajpayee, Badal sahab’: Harsimrat after SAD’s exit from alliance
Reform in UN need of the hour, says PM Modi; questions global body’s response to Covid-19
Reform in UN need of the hour, says PM Modi; questions global body’s response to Covid-19
‘No morality, just political compulsion’: Punjab CM on SAD’s exit from NDA
‘No morality, just political compulsion’: Punjab CM on SAD’s exit from NDA
Meeting between Fadnavis, Sanjay Raut sets tongues wagging
Meeting between Fadnavis, Sanjay Raut sets tongues wagging
Shubman Gill leads a super Knights’ show against Sunrisers Hyderabad
Shubman Gill leads a super Knights’ show against Sunrisers Hyderabad
How Donald Trump, Joe Biden are preparing for first presidential debate
How Donald Trump, Joe Biden are preparing for first presidential debate
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Sushant Singh RajputCovid-19 Live UpdatesFarm bills protest LIVERakul Preet SinghCovid-19Covid 19 India TallyBihar Election Schedule Live updatesSP BalasubrahmanyamIPL 2020, KKR vs SRH Live Score

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In