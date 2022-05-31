Dalits enter temple with police help amid protest in Yadigir

Prohibitory orders will continue in two villages of Yadigir district after a Dalit family entered a temple on Saturday with police protection to perform tonsuring ceremony of a child amid opposition from “upper” castes. Eight members of the Dalit family from Shorapur taluk entered the Anjaneya temple in Amalihal village in Hunsagi taluk.

“The situation is peaceful at present,” Yadigir superintendent of police CB Vedamurthy said on Monday. He said police protection was given to the family after they lodged a complaint alleging discrimination.

The officer said representatives from the Dalit community of Huvinahalli last week approached the district administration alleging they were stopped from entering the temple by some members of the villages.

“The members of the Dalit community submitted a petition at Kembhavi police station on Thursday and sought protection for them while entering the temple and for the family’s programme. When we enquired, we found there was opposition from villagers and there were attempts to stop people in the past as well,” said Vedamurthy.

Based on their complaint, police conducted peace committee meetings with people from both the communities. However, Dalits were denied entry by the villagers. “On Friday, we visited the villagers and held a peace meeting, also. We told them that they can’t deny someone permission to enter the temple but no amicable solution could be found,” the SP.

Following this, police imposed prohibitory orders the Section 144 of the CrPC in the villages on Saturday. Three circle inspectors, 10 sub-inspectors, 150 civil constables and two platoons each from the District Armed Reserve and the Karnataka State Reserve Police have been deployed in the area to ensure that the family is taken to the village, the police officer said.

On Saturday, police brought the Dalit family in a police vehicle from Huvinahalli to the temple at Amalihal and allowed them to perform the puja and conduct the tonsuring ceremony. “We also made arrangements to bring Dalit women in our vehicles from Huvinahalli so they could offer puja. Even though we had a large armed police presence even on Saturday, we held meetings with the villagers to maintain peace,” the officer said.

On Sunday, senior officers held a peace committee meeting in Chikka Munavalli village near Khanapur in Belagavi district after allegations surfaced of a boycott of Dalits. Dalit leaders accused the Gram Devata temple committee of discriminating against women from the Dalit community.

“Some women and the temple priest did not allow Dalit women to enter the temple during Udi Tumbo Habba in the temple on Friday. The priest also refused to apply vermilion to Dalit women. When some young Dalit activists tried to object to this, the temple committee leaders said we were not invited to the event,’’ Ramesh Kamble, Dalit Sangharsha Samiti leader, told the media.

According to the activists, a peace meeting was necessitated by the number of incidents where the Dalits have been denied entry to the saloon and several other public places.

