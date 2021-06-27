Daughter of Dana Majhi, who walked with dead wife’s corpse, clears matric exam

The daughter of Kalahandi district’s tribal farmer Dana Majhi who made headlines 5 years ago for walking with the corpse of his wife for about 10 km, has cleared this year’s Odisha’s high school certificate examination, results of which were announced Friday evening

In August 2016, Chandini, Majhi’s eldest daughter, walked along with her father as he carried the corpse of his wife Amangdei on his shoulders for 10 kms after failing to arrange a vehicle to carry her home. His long walk from the female TB ward of Kalahandi district headquarters hospital at Bhawanipatna made the world notice the stark poverty and helplessness of tribals in the region.Amangdei had died at the hospital during treatment.

The image of a sobbing Chandini Majhi, then 12-year-old, walking along with her father brought much international criticism for chief minister Naveen Patnaik.

The mood was completely different on Friday with Chandini becoming the first in the family to have passed the matriculation exam. Around 98% of the 560,000 examinees too passed the exam.

Achyuta Samanta, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP from Kandhamal, who had helped Majhi’s three daughters including Chandini admitted in Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) in Bhubaneswar, a tribal school owned by the MP, said he was happy to see the girls taking charge of their destinies.

“The villagers are elated to learn about her performance. This is my happiness to see girls taking charge of presiding over their destiny. And this is an example of KISS unlocking every frontier. We are proud of such stories of inspiration and hope,” he tweeted.

Following the international outrage triggered by the 2016 incident, Bahraini Prime Minister Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa donated ₹900,000 to Dana Majhi, who also received assistance from several other individuals and organisations including Sulabh International that made an undisclosed fixed deposit (FD) in his bank account and reportedly promised a monthly assistance of ₹10,000 for Chandini.

Now 50, Majhi has remarried and has a pucca house built under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. In 2017, he bought a motorbike. He still cultivates a small patch of land he owns.