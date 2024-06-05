Lok Sabha Elections 2024 vote counting live updates on Dausa (ST), Ajmer, Nagaur and Pali seats in Rajasthan

Live

Live updates on Lok Sabha elections 2024 vote counting for Dausa (ST), Ajmer, Nagaur and Pali seats in Rajasthan. Every hour we will update the trend of votes counted in these seats.

Constituency Election 2024 Result LIVE

Welcome to the live blog for the election results day in Rajasthan, focusing on the constituencies of Dausa, Tonk–Sawai Madhopur, Ajmer, Nagaur, and Pali. As votes are being counted, the latest updates will give insights into the candidates' standings and voter trends. These seats are crucial for both major parties and regional players, reflecting the political pulse of the state. Stay tuned for real-time updates, expert analyses, and detailed breakdowns as we follow the developments throughout the day....Read More