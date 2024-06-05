Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi350C
Wednesday, June 5, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 vote counting live updates on Dausa (ST), Ajmer, Nagaur and Pali seats in Rajasthan

    June 5, 2024 7:00 AM IST
    Live updates on Lok Sabha elections 2024 vote counting for Dausa (ST), Ajmer, Nagaur and Pali seats in Rajasthan. Every hour we will update the trend of votes counted in these seats.
    Constituency Election 2024 Result LIVE
    Constituency Election 2024 Result LIVE

    Welcome to the live blog for the election results day in Rajasthan, focusing on the constituencies of Dausa, Tonk–Sawai Madhopur, Ajmer, Nagaur, and Pali. As votes are being counted, the latest updates will give insights into the candidates' standings and voter trends. These seats are crucial for both major parties and regional players, reflecting the political pulse of the state. Stay tuned for real-time updates, expert analyses, and detailed breakdowns as we follow the developments throughout the day....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    June 5, 2024 7:00 AM IST

    Lok Sabha election result update at 7:00 am

    Counting for all seats of Dausa (ST), Ajmer, Nagaur and Pali to begin to begin at 8 AM. Follow along for real-time updates and expert commentary as the fate of these constituencies is decided.
    News india news Lok Sabha Elections 2024 vote counting live updates on Dausa (ST), Ajmer, Nagaur and Pali seats in Rajasthan
    OPEN APP
    Advertisement
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    © 2024 HindustanTimes