ED takes custody of Dawood Ibrahim's jailed brother Iqbal Kaskar in money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday took custody of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim's brother Iqbal Kaskar from Thane jail in connection with a money laundering case registered against the don and his aides.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

An ANI input, citing ED sources, said Kaskar will be produced before a special court of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in Mumbai later in the day.

On Wednesday, a court had issued a production warrant against Kaskar in connection with the case. Kaskar is currently lodged in Thane jail in connection with multiple cases of extortion.

While issuing the production warrant, special judge MG Deshpande said the ED will make all the arrangements to escort the accused and produce him before the court on February 18.

The court further said the probe agency will also resubmit him in the crime concerned (extortion cases). The ED's move to interrogate Kaskar came a day after it conducted multiple searches in Mumbai as part of a money laundering probe into the operations of the underworld, linked illegal property deals and hawala transactions.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The searches were conducted at 10 locations, including those linked to Ibrahim, the mastermind of the 1993 Mumbai blasts. These included Ibrahim’s late sister Haseena Parkar, Kaskar and a brother-in-law of gangster Chhota Shakeel in Mumbai.

The ED's case is based on an FIR filed recently by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) against Ibrahim and others. The NIA had filed its criminal complaint under sections of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

(With inputs from agencies)