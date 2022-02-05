Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Day after filing nomination, Yogi Adityanath campaigns in Gorakhpur
Day after filing nomination, Yogi Adityanath campaigns in Gorakhpur

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath arrives to address an election rally in Shamli on Saturday. (AP PHOTO.)
Published on Feb 05, 2022 09:07 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath conducted a door-to-door campaign in Gorakhpur on Saturday and sought a massive mandate for the BJP again citing development, good governance and nationalism.

His campaign comes a day after he filed his nomination from the Gorakhpur assembly urban seat in the presence of top BJP leaders, including Union home minister Amit Shah. This is the first time Yogi Adityanath is contesting the assembly election. He has represented Gorakhpur in Parliament five times.

The CM first visited the Laddu Gopal temple at the busy Mohaddipur locality and worshipped Lord Krishna there.

The chief minister also met some children, asked them about their studies and wished them a bright future.

Next, Yogi Adityanath’s convoy moved to the adjoining gurudwara colony where he visited some families. Listing his government’s achievements, he asked them to give the BJP a massive mandate again.

“Everyone was so excited to find the chief minister among them. He spoke gently to everyone and sought support. This is a memorable moment for all of us,” said a resident.

Gorakhpur in east UP goes to polls in the sixth phase on March 3.

Earlier, addressing the Punjabi Samman Sammelan, the chief minister attacked the opposition parties over what he said was the poor law and order situation when their parties were in power.

“There used to be an exodus of traders and businessmen from west Uttar Pradesh due to terror of the goons and mafia in previous (non-BJP) governments and riots were frequently orchestrated. The previous governments didn’t think about the society. Now such anti-social elements have either migrated outside UP, been jailed or come begging to police stations to surrender,” he said.

“The change is visible. Under the BJP government, the state is marching on the path of development. The law and order situation has improved,” he claimed. He also said the dignity of women is safe under the present BJP regime.

