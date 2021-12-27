Day before Amit Shah’s visit, Manipur’s Independent MLA extends support to BJP-led govt

india

Updated: Dec 27, 2020, 01:07 IST

A day before Union home minister Amit Shah’s visit to Manipur, a newly-elected independent MLA in the recently held by-polls in the northeastern state has extended support to the BJP-led coalition government.

Independent MLA Y Antas Khan has written a letter to Governor Dr Najma Heptulla in this regard, people aware of the developments said.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Friday tweeted, “Warmest welcome, Shri Y Antas Khan, Hon’ble MLA, Lilong Assembly constituency, for extending your support to BJP-led government in the state. The government is working with a well-knit strategy to ensure the state’s overall development, emphasizing deprived and neglected areas.”

Independent MLA Antas Khan defeated his nearest rival and former minister Md Abdul Nasir by a margin of 3078 votes to win the Lilong assembly constituency under Thoubal district in the November by-polls.

When contacted over the phone, Independent MLA Antas Khan said, “I extended support to the government as per the wishes of the people in the constituency.”

The BJP-led coalition government in Manipur came to power in March 2017 with the support of four MLAs each from NPP and NPF besides one MLA each from TMC, Lok Janshakti Party, and an Independent.

BJP’s total strength in the 60-member Manipur assembly which currently has an effective strength of 54 members is 22 MLAs while opposition Congress has 17 MLAs.

Meanwhile, security has been beefed up in the state particularly in and around the state capital, with search operations and frisking carried out from time to time.

On Thursday, apart from reviewing the preparation activities, Chief Minister N Biren Singh also inspected the preparation work at Hafta Kangjeibung in Imphal where the visiting minister will address a gathering and lay the foundation stones of various projects including a medical college. The Union home minister is also expected to inaugurate some development projects on December 27.