Days after arrest, Assam man dies as police vehicle runs over him

GUWAHATI: A man arrested in connection with an arson attack on a police station in Assam’s Nagaon this month died on Sunday night after a police vehicle hit him while he was allegedly trying to escape from custody. Police said Ashiqul Islam was arrested for his alleged involvement in the attack on May 21 following a fish trader’s ‘custodial death’.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This is the second such incident in the state since December after Niraj Das, the prime accused in the lynching of a student leader, died in a similar manner in Assam’s Jorhat. A series of so-called police encounters since May last year have followed after chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s instructions to the police to be strict with criminals and even shoot them if they try to flee custody or attack policemen.

The Gauhati high court is hearing a petition filed in December, alleging 28 people have died and 48 injured in 80 incidents of “fake encounters” in the state since May 2021. The number of deaths has gone up to 30 since then.

Nagaon police superintendent Leena Doley said Islam was arrested on Sunday and during interrogation, he admitted there were some arms at his home. “Besides the arms, we were also interested in finding the red t-shirt, which he was seen wearing in videos on the day of the incident [arson attack].”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Doley said a team went to Islam’s home and found a 7.62 mm pistol, a .22 mm pistol, seven live bullets, and the t-shirt. “After seizing those items, the team was on its way back along with the accused when he tried to escape by jumping from the vehicle in which he was travelling and fell,” said Doley. “[He] was injured and rushed to a hospital where he was declared brought dead. Three of our personnel including the driver of the vehicle, which hit Ashiqul, were also injured.”

Doley said Islam’s phone has been seized and sent for analysis to find whom he was in contact with and whether he was influenced to carry out the attack on the police station.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Islam was among 11 people, including the trader’s widow, minor daughter, and his two relatives, arrested in connection with the attack. Videos of the incident purportedly showed the trader’s daughter pouring an inflammable liquid on motorcycles kept at the police station and his widow setting them on fire.

The police reportedly razed five houses, including that of the trader, without any notices claiming they were illegal settlements and their land records were made using forged documents. A probe has been ordered into the attack while a separate investigation is underway to find the reasons for the death of the trader, whose family has said he was tortured to death.

Police maintained the trader was picked up in a drunken state on May 20 following a complaint and was released the next day. They claimed he fell unconscious after eating something at home and was later declared dead.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON