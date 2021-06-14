Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Days after quitting as TRS MLA, former Telangana minister E Rajender joins BJP

The former TRS leader, along with six other party colleagues, joined the BJP in the presence of Union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan, G Kishen Reddy, and party general secretaries Dushyant Gautam and Tarun Chugh
By Smriti Kak Ramachandran
PUBLISHED ON JUN 14, 2021 12:59 PM IST
Former minister E Rajender joins the BJP in New Delhi on Monday, June 14. (Photo: ANI)

Former Telangana minister Etela Rajender, who was dropped from the state cabinet by chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao over an alleged land grabbing charge, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday.

The former TRS leader, along with six other party colleagues, joined the BJP in the presence of Union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan, G Kishen Reddy, and party general secretaries Dushyant Gautam and Tarun Chugh.

Speaking on the occasion, Pradhan said that the BJP is all set to form the government in Telengana after the next assembly election.

Rajender had resigned from his assembly constituency of Huzurabad last week. A four-time MLA, he also said the charges against him were false and he was removed from his position without being offered a chance to give an explanation.

While he claims that the accusations are based on anonymous complaints, the Telengana government ordered the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) and the Vigilance department to probe the alleged land-grab in the Achampeta and Hakimpet villages of ​​the Medak district in Telangana.

Speculation about Rajender’s move was set off following his meeting with BJP leaders, including Telangana affairs in-charge Tarun Chugh, last week .

