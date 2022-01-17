Daytime temperatures plummet across northwest India, to persist till Monday: IMD

Bitter cold continued to affect several parts of northwest India on Sunday with most parts of Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, parts of Madhya Pradesh, east and northwest Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh recording cold day to severe cold day conditions, when day temperatures are significantly low.

Cold day to severe cold day conditions in some/isolated pockets are likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, west Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan over the next two days and over East Uttar Pradesh during the next three days, the India meteorological department (IMD) said on Sunday.

Most parts of northwest India recorded significantly low day temperatures (see box) but above normal night or minimum temperatures on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

“This is mainly happening because an intense western disturbance had passed last week from over northwest India. After a western disturbance passes, cold northerly winds bring extremely cold air from the Himalayas to this region. These chilly winds bring down day temperatures. These conditions will continue till Monday at least,” said M Mohapatra, director general, IMD.

Dense to very dense fog also prevailed in some pockets over Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and East Uttar Pradesh and isolated pockets over Jammu, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Assam.On Sunday early morning, Bikaner recorded zero visibility; Churu, Ajmer and Sagar 25 m each; Udaipur 50 m; Lucknow 100m; Kota, Ratlam, Damoh, Nowgong and Dhubri 200 m each; in Delhi Palam and Safdarjung reported 1,000m and 500m.

A cyclonic circulation is lying over east and central Arabian Sea and adjoining Konkan coast in lower tropospheric levels. A relatively feeble western disturbance is presently affecting the Jammy and Kashmir region. A fresh western disturbance is likely to affect the Western Himalayan region from Tuesday and another Western Disturbance is likely to affect northwest India from January 21. The western disturbance affecting on January 21 is expected to bring scattered rainfall to northwestern plains also.

Scattered light to moderate rainfall is likely over Telangana, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema on Sunday and Monday and over Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Mahe in the next three days.

Isolated light to moderate rainfall is likely over sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim and Andaman & Nicobar Islands between Tuesday and Thursday. Scattered light to moderate rainfall is likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during January 19-20.

Thereafter, under the influence of another western disturbance, scattered to fairly widespread rainfall/snowfall likely over Western Himalayan Region and isolated to scattered rainfall over adjoining plains of northwest India during January 21 to 23.

Dense to very dense fog in isolated parts in night/morning hours is likely over Rajasthan and East Uttar Pradesh during the next two days and dense fog in isolated parts in night/morning hours over Jammu division and Himachal Pradesh on Sunday and Monday; over West Uttar Pradesh and north Madhya Pradesh during Monday and Tuesday.

A cold wave is declared when minimum temperature (is less than 10°C over plains) is 4.5°C- 6.4°C below normal or the actual minimum temperature is less than 4°C.

A severe cold wave is declared when minimum temperature is over 6.5°C below normal or the actual minimum temperature is less than 2°C.

A cold day is declared when maximum temperature (is less than 10°C over plains) and is 4.5°C-6.4°C below normal and a severe cold day is declared when maximum temperature is 6.5°C below normal.