DDA struggles to provide land to compensate for the loss of trees

New Delhi: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is struggling to provide land for plantations to compensate for the loss of tree cover in the national capital caused by large-scale development projects, especially road infrastructure projects to decongest the city.

DDA officials said that the demand for land for compensatory afforestation (CA) from various infrastructure agencies has increased in the past year. The demand for CA has increased, as a large number of infrastructure projects require the diversion of “deemed forest” land.

While DDA is somehow able to carry out compensatory plantation on behalf of various agencies for their infrastructure projects under the Delhi Preservation of Trees Act, 1994, senior officials say that providing land for afforestation is a big problem.

Rajeev Kumar Tiwari, the principal commissioner, DDA, said, “In the past year, we have received a lot of requests for compensatory afforestation. Providing land for afforestation is becoming increasingly difficult, as most of the green areas as per the master plan are already saturated.”

After providing 125 hectares of land for CA to various agencies last year, Tiwari said, “We have requests from various agencies pending for 75 hectares of land. But we don’t have much land available now.”

Deemed forests in most infra projects

As per The Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980, CA has to be carried out if forest or deemed forest land is diverted for an infrastructure project. The increase in demand for afforestation has added to DDA’s worry, as clear land parcels have to be provided as per the Act.

According to the Delhi government’s forest department, the deemed forests are identified as per the affidavit filed by the government’s Conservator of Forest in the Supreme Court in 1997 in TN Godavarman vs Union of India & others (a case filed in 1995). As per that the deemed forest is identified as “areas above 2.5 acres having a density of 100 trees per acre as well as stretches of land along roads, drains etc. having a length of 1.0 km besides areas shown as forests etc. in revenue records.”

As per this, in several new projects the area is being identified as deemed forest, said a senior forest department official. “It is being done as per the norms,” said the official.

But DDA officials cite paucity of land and say that the present vacant land parcels are reserved for the city's future requirements for public utilities.

“There is very limited vacant land available in Delhi. Delhi being a capital city is primarily an urbanised area. Most of the areas identified as recreational green under the Master Plan have already been used either as parks or for plantations. So, the availability of Master Plan green areas for the purpose of CA is now very limited. Other vacant land parcels in whatever limited quantities are available in Delhi need to be kept reserved for planning for public utilities,” a senior DDA official said, requesting anonymity.

In May last year, the DDA wrote to the Union ministry of environment, forest and climate change exploring if land for CA can be provided in neighbouring states for proposed central government projects in Delhi. The ministry’s forest advisory committee (FAC) had asked Delhi authorities to provide additional information about their plan for the Capital’s green cover.

“The FAC has been conscious that any relaxation in the compensatory afforestation norms will ultimately lead to a reduction in forest cover of Delhi which is not a desirable situation for residents of Delhi in the present and in the future,” as per the minutes of the meeting issued in June 2021.

With land requests for 75 hectares pending, the DDA is planning to raise the issue of compensatory afforestation with the Centre for a solution, said a DDA official, requesting anonymity.

Compensatory plantation and transplantation concerns

It is not just CA, the DDA is facing problems in carrying out compensatory plantation as per the Delhi Preservation of Trees Act, 1994.

As per the Act, 10 saplings have to be planted for every tree that is cut. DDA officials say that this rule is posing a lot of problems in making land available for compensatory plantation. With the Delhi government notifying the tree transplantation policy in 2020, the DDA had written to the Delhi government to review the number of trees from 10 to 2.

DDA officials said that compensatory plantation for 85,000 trees has been approved and a request for another 85,000 is pending. “Two years back, it was decided to include the requests for compensatory plantation in our annual plantation targets; we do the compensatory plantation for various agencies. We are doing CP in our parks and along the Yamuna river, but the floodplain has a capacity. High-density plantation is not advisable here. We had requested the Delhi government to review the rule, but no decision has been taken so far,” said another senior DDA official, aware of the development.

When contacted, a senior environment department official said, “The DDA had written to us about it. The matter was discussed but no decision has been taken.”

As for tree transplantation, the DDA has decided that it will not provide land for it. As per the government’s tree transplantation policy, at least 80% of the trees have to be transplanted by the infrastructure agency.

Last year, the DDA received a request for around 60 hectares of land for tree transplantation from various agencies such as the National Highways Authority of India, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, Central Public Works Department, etc. “No land has been provided for transplantation,” said a DDA official.

Development vs environment

While infrastructure agencies claim that impact on projects due to delay in getting permission for tree cutting and getting land for it, environmentalists question the pace at which development/redevelopment work is being carried out in the city.

Vijay Dhasmana, ecologist and curator of Aravali Biodiversity Park, Gurugram, said, “Land is a scarce resource and has a carrying capacity; it can hold that much population and greenery. There is a need for better planning, as there is no end to development. It is suicidal to say that you need to develop and therefore green cover has to be taken away or reduced. This is detrimental to the quality of life of people living in the city.”

Diwan Singh, a Delhi-based environmentalist, agrees and has been vocal against the pace at which development projects are being carried out at the cost of nature. “Air pollution is a major problem. Despite this, we are continuously planning new road infrastructure projects, highways in the name of decongesting the city. Unfortunately, all this is only resulting in densification as new highways will result in new residential, commercial and industrial development along with it,” he said.

Dhasmana and Singh both oppose the DDA’s proposal to revise the 1:10 tree norm for compensatory plantation. He said, “The rule should be based on the diameter of the tree’s canopy and not the number of trees cut. Now there are enough tools available to calculate the canopy cover removed. Based on it 5 or 10 times the trees should be planted.”

But government infrastructure agencies say there is a need to review the norms and expedite the process to grant permission for tree cutting so that projects meant for decongesting the city can be completed on time.

A senior NHAI official, requesting anonymity, said, “The road infrastructure projects will only benefit the city, which is currently facing a major air pollution problem, as it will decongest the city. But getting permission for tree cutting takes a lot of time which impacts the projects. We need land for CA and transplantation for two of our projects. The DDA has told us that they can’t provide land for CA.”

For NHAI’s Urban Extension Road-II project, the agency has sought 6.4 hectares of land to transplant around 4,000 trees. “DDA is yet to provide the land,” said an NHAI official.

Sabyasachi Das, former planning commissioner in charge at DDA, agrees with DDA officials and said, “Providing land for compensatory afforestation and plantation is a big challenge. The land available right now is for future development of the city and those land parcels can’t be given for plantation purposes.”