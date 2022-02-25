Deaths, sexual assault, drug peddling: Spotlight on a mystery hotel in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Three untimely deaths, sexual assault incidents, and complaints of drug abuse. All these episodes have a common connection - ‘No. 18 Hotel’ in Fort Kochi in Kerala.

Police are trying to make sense of why all these seemingly unrelated events connect all the way to this controversial luxury hotel, and how to finally bring the perpetrators to book.

The hotel is known to be a popular getaway among Kerala’s elite, including film personalities and VIPs. The destination then hit the headlines more recently, on November 1 last year, when former Miss Kerala Ansi Kabeer, 25, and runner-up Anjana Shajan, 26, died in a road accident as their vehicle was being chased by alleged drug peddler Syju Thankachan. Ansi and Anjana’s friend, 28-year-old M Ashiq, who was also in the car that met with the accident, died a week later. “All three of them would have been alive if the car chase hadn’t happened,” the police later wrote in the FIR.

After the tragic accident, several complaints of sexual abuse and drug peddling began surfacing, one after another, involving No. 18 Hotel, which is located in the centre of Fort Kochi and just 100 metres away from the port city’s police station.

Its owner Roy J Vayalat is known to be a popular property dealer with connections with top officials. There were hardly any issues surrounding the hotel until the high-profile accident took place involving the drug peddler, after which its bar licence was suspended.

A senior official who is now part of a special investigation team (SIT) that is probing matters related to the hotel disclosed that three women have approached them with separate complaints against the place, and cases will soon be filed.

Besides this development, a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (Pocso) has now been registered against the hotel owner Vayalat and his friends Anjali Reema Dev and Thankachan - the drug peddler involved in the road mishap - for assaulting a 17-year-old girl. Their anticipatory bail pleas are coming up in the high court on March 2.

Vayalat is facing a separate case, for allegedly destroying CCTV tapes and other digital evidences of a party area of the hotel soon after the road mishap. Vayalat and Thankachan were arrested after the accident, but both managed to secure bail later on.

Also, Dev is facing a separate case for revealing the identity of the minor who was sexually assaulted, for which a Pocso case was slapped on her.

“I went to the hotel about six months ago as part of a modelling assignment. A DJ party was on and I was invited to join it. Quite reluctant, I was offered a cold drink laced with some substance, and I almost suffered a blackout. Later, I was locked up in a room and assaulted,” said a 20-year-old about her experiences at the controversial hotel, recalling that she somehow managed to escape the next day, after which she received threat calls.

“I was sent a [video] clip later in which a top police officer is seen sitting near the party area [at the hotel]. The message to me was loud and clear,” she said, claiming that other such unsuspecting victims like her were trapped at the place.

She also said that she had information that some of the victims were blackmailed into drug peddling, while she also witnessed multiple celebrities at the hotel. According to her account, the hotel was a hub of a nexus involving top officials, drug mafia, sex racket and celebrities.

A native of Kozhikode in north Kerala had filed another complaint against Vayalat, alleging that he molested her 17-year-old daughter during a DJ party at the hotel in October last year. She said the assault was filmed and she was threatened that the clip would be circulated if she approached the police.

Incidentally, both Thankachan and Dev were present at the hotel when the assault took place, the victim’s mother alleged. Later, an SIT made both of them co-accused in yet another Pocso case involving No. 18 Hotel.

As complaints surrounding the hotel mounted after the deadly accident last November, relatives of Ansi Kabeer sought a central agency probe into the developments. “The recent cases under the Pocso, among other complaints, against the hotel show the role of a gang thriving on drug deals and exploitation of young girls on the hotel premises. Since most of the people involved are powerful, we want a central agency to unravel the truth,” said her uncle A Nizamuddin.

Kochi police commissioner Nagaraju Chakilam said investigations involving claims of objectionable activities surrounding the hotel were on track. He warned that the police will pursue the matters, but will also be wary of unsubstantiated claims on social media.

