Debate on judges’ salaries, services bill among key legislative agenda today

On Wednesday, the Lok Sabha will continue the debate on the High Court & Supreme Court Judges (Salaries & Conditions of Service) Amendment Bill, 2021 after more than four hours of discussions on Tuesday following its introduction by law minister Kiren Rijiju.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Bill proposes to alter the High Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Act and the Supreme Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Act to bring clarity concerning the date on which a retired judge becomes eligible for an additional quantum of pension. The bill further proposes to insert an explanation in sections 17B of the HC Judges Act and 16B of the Supreme Court Judges Act to clarify the government’s objective.

Among other important bills, the Dam Safety Bill, 2019, which was passed by Rajya Sabha last week, will be introduced in Lok Sabha on Wednesday. Union Jal Shakti minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said a national policy on the safe management of dams had been pending for 40 years.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Central Vigilance Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2021 is also expected to be introduced in the Lok Sabha. It amends the Central Vigilance Commission Act, 2003.

Also Read: SKM’s 5-member panel to meet today for ‘urgent meeting’ in Delhi

For the third consecutive day, the Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulations) Bill 2020 and the Surrogacy (Regulations) Bill, 2020 are on Rajya Sabha’s agenda. The Upper House did not transact any significant business on Tuesday as opposition parties kept up their protest, demanding revocation of suspension of 12 MPs.

The government, however, insisted that the suspended MPs will have to first apologise for their unruly conduct in the House during the Monsoon session.