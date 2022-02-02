Budget session: Debate on President's address from today; Rahul Gandhi to be first speaker

The proceedings of the Budget session of Parliament will begin today with a debate on the motion of thanks on President Ram Nath Kovind’s address. Both the houses have allotted 12 hours for the debate, according to news agency ANI. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to reply to the debate in the Lok Sabha on February 7 and Rajya Sabha on February 8, ANI further reported.

Harish Dwivedi of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will move the motion of thanks in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, while the party's Geeta alias Chandraprabha will be moving the same motion in the Rajya Sabha.

On Wednesday, the third day of the Budget session, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be the first speaker on the motion of thanks to the President's address in the Lok Sabha, according to ANI.

Congress has been allotted one hour out of the total 12 hours of opposition parties, ANI further reported.

Soon after the budget was presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in parliament on Tuesday, Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter to slam the Centre over budget calling it "Zero-Sum Budget".

When asked about his tweet, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said at a post-Budget press conference on Tuesday that the Congress leader should first “understand” the Budget. The finance minister said that she is ready to take on “criticism” but not statements that have only been made for the sake of posting on Twitter, especially by someone, who “hasn't done his homework right.”

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi informed Rajya Sabha’s Business Advisory Committee (BAC) that Sitaraman will reply to the debate on February 11. To enable her reply, it has been decided to do away with the Private Members’ Business that day.

Both the houses will go on a month-long recess after February 11, and the proceedings will resume on March 13. The Budget session will continue till April 8.

President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday addressed the joint sitting of both the houses of Parliament on the first day of the Budget session.

In his 50-minute address, President Kovind said his government's policies have given top priority to the poor and marginalised sections of the society.

He also highlighted the Covid response, record procurement of farm produce and improvement in internal security as "collective achievements" of the billion-plus citizens of the country.