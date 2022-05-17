Deceased student leader Anis Khan’s kin to move SC seeking CBI probe into murder

Kolkata: Family members of deceased student leader Anis Khan will move the Supreme Court seeking a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation into his death.

“I will move the Supreme Court. We demand a CBI probe as we have no faith on the state police. The police murdered my son. I will see the end of it,” said Salem Khan, the victim’s father.

Khan’s family has even filed an objection before the Calcutta high court on an investigation report claiming that the post-mortem examination indicates that his death was accidental and not homicidal.

The state government, which was represented by Advocate General SN Mookherjee, opposed the family’s objections on Tuesday.

Mookherjee, while accepting that the police drive at Khan’s house which allegedly led to his death was not in accordance with the law, submitted before the court that there was no motive for murder. He said that the accused persons - a home guard and a civic volunteer - did not know Anis Khan.

Anis Khan, 27, a former student of Kolkata’s Aliah University, was allegedly murdered in the early hours of February 19. His father had alleged that he was pushed off from the second floor of the house by three policemen and civic volunteers. One policeman allegedly held Salem Khan at gunpoint on the ground floor.

Mookherjee told the court that Khan fell through an open window on the second floor of his home at Amta in Howrah district on February 19. The two, who had allegedly gone to the second floor looking for Khan, were arrested by a special investigation team formed by the state government, amid a hue and cry by opposition parties over the death, and charged under Section 304A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC.

It was also submitted that a polygraph test was done on the accused by the Forensic Science Laboratory, Delhi, which is a central government organisation, and not by the state authorities.

Two post-mortem examinations were done on the body of Khan, the second being on an order of the court.

It was also stated by the AG that the investigation in the case is almost complete and the charge sheet will be submitted before the trial court soon. The matter will be taken up for further hearing on June 7, Justice Mantha directed.

The West Bengal government had on April 19 submitted an 82-page report to the high court, as had been directed by it earlier, indicating steps taken in its investigation into the unnatural death of Khan.

Alleging that his son was murdered by men wearing khaki and civic volunteer uniforms, Salem Khan had moved the high court seeking an order for an investigation into the death by an impartial agency which is not connected with the West Bengal police.

His lawyer Bikash Bhattacharya had claimed before the court that Anis Khan had been brutally assaulted by four people, of whom one was in police uniform and the other three in civic volunteer dress, and thrown down from the second floor of his home.