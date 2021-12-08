December first week logs 27.45% rise in Covid cases across Karnataka

Karnataka has witnessed a rise of 27.45% in the seven-day moving average of new Covid-19 cases in the first week of December, according to the state government data.

The data released by the department of health and family welfare shows that in the first week of November, the moving average of daily cases was 231, which rose to 390 in the first week of December. A moving average takes the number of Covid-19 cases in seven days and takes the average of those days. “After falling for six straight months, Covid numbers are seeing an uptick over the last two weeks in Karnataka. Caution is the word! Mask up Karnataka,” tweeted Karnataka tweeted Sudhakar on Monday night.

The Covid-19 bulletins released by the Karnataka government shows that on the last Monday of November (November 29), Karnataka had 6,878 active cases. Seven days later, on December 6, the number increased to 7,067 as of Monday (December 6).

The increase in cases came after Karnataka reported two cases of Omicron variant of the virus in the last week of November. However, senior health department officials attributed the increase to the number of clusters reported in Karnataka in the past week.

“The number of clusters reported in Karnataka , especially in educational institutes, are a matter of concern. We are following the situation closely and all DCs (Deputy Commissioners). These clusters have been reported only in residential schools,” said Karnataka education minister BC Nagesh.

All these cases were of Delta variant of the virus, according to the data.

The new cases detected in districts other than Bengaluru Urban are also on the rise. While 77 per cent of the active caseload on November 29 was from Bengaluru Urban, the same dipped to 73 per cent on Monday. The highest number of cluster cases have been reported from Bengaluru Urban, BBMP?, Hassan, Dharwad, Mysuru, and Tumakuru districts. A total of 40 clusters were reported in the last month, accounting for over 800 cases. According to data from the health department, over 20,500 samples from the 40 clusters reported till December 5 have been tested.

The Union health ministry has identified Tumakuru, Dharwad, Bengaluru Urban, and Mysuru as districts of concern and directed the state to contain the spread on a war-footing. As per a letter sent by health secretary Rajesh Bhushan, Tumakuru district witnessed a rise of 152.17% in the number of new cases between November 19 and December 2, followed by Dharwad (20.92%), Bengaluru Urban (19.16%), and Mysuru (16.49%). Further, the Centre has advised the state to implement the “ongoing strategy of test-track-treat-vaccinate-Covid appropriate behaviour to keep the situation under control.”

According to data collated from the airport by the government, as many as 4,225 passengers (including children) landed at the airport from December 1-6 in 17 flights from at-risk countries. While 4,021 of them were subjected to Rapid Antigen Testing (RAT), 309 samples were collected for RT-PCR testing, with all results returning negative.

9,889 passengers arrived from other countries during the same timeframe after which tests on arrival indicated all were negative for Covid-19. Earlier, as per guidelines issued by the Centre, the Karnataka government had made testing on arrival mandatory for all passengers arriving from at-risk countries, with 2 per cent random testing stipulated for those arriving from other countries.

Meanwhile, the 46-year-old Bengaluru doctor, who was among the first cases of Omicron in India, has again tested positive for Covid, a senior official said on Tuesday. The RT-PCR test was conducted seven days after his last test, as per the mandate issued by the health ministry. According to officials, he will be kept under observation for another seven days and be discharged only after a negative RT-PCR test.