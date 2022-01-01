December GST nears 1.30 lakh crore, Fin Min expects trend to continue

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection in December 2021 is ₹1,29,780 crore, marginally lower than ₹1.30 lakh crore figure achieved in the preceding two straight months, but 12.7% increase on an annualised basis and 25.8% higher than the revenues collected in December 2019, which was a pre-Covid period, according to official data.

The indirect tax revenue, a weathervane of economic health, in November surged to ₹1,31,526 lakh crore, the second highest since the new tax regime was launched in July 2017 on robust recovery of business activities after the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic and increased compliance.

As the December collection figure indicates the volume of business transactions that took place in November, there is no impact of recent surge in new variant of Covid-19, according to experts. Some minor impact of Omicron on the GST collections is expected in the next two months depending on the extent of mobility curbs and restrictions on business activities, MS Mani, partner at consultancy firm Deloitte India said.

The pandemic is fast spreading in the country as India saw 22,775 new Covid-19 cases, highest since October 6 and Omicron infection jumped to 1,431 with 161 fresh cases, the Union health ministry said on Saturday.

Mani said the GST revenue in December is marginally low by less than ₹2,000 crore, which is normal and doesn’t indicate anything amiss. “The GST collections reflect the continuing improvement in various macroeconomic parameters and appear to have now established a consistent trend over the past few months,” he said.

“The GST collection in the month is close to ₹1.30 lakh crore despite reduction of 17% in the number of e-way bills generated in the month of November, 2021 (6.1 crore) as compared to the month of October, 2021 (7.4 crore) due to improved tax compliance and better tax administration by both central and state tax authorities,” Union finance ministry said in a statement. Electronic Way Bill (e-way bill) is a digital compliance mechanism under the GST regime to track movement of goods.

Despite lower number of e-way bills, GST revenue is robust mainly because of increased contributions from services, experts said. “It is also accompanied by a continuing focus on implementation of technology based anti-evasion measures,” Mani said.

Aditi Nayar, chief economist at rating agency ICRA Ltd said the GST collections for December is “certainly impressive” given the “sequential drop in GST e-way bills” that had been seen during the festive month of November. “This performance can be attributed both to anti-evasion activities as well as the sharp growth in revenue from imports,” she said. During the month, revenues from import of goods were as 36% higher compared to the same period last year.

Notwithstanding current surge in Omicron cases, finance ministry expects “the positive trend in the revenues will continue” in the fourth quarter (January-March 2022) due to increased compliance. Average quarterly GST collections has been robust in the third quarter ended December 31, 2021 at ₹1.30 lakh crore, compared to ₹1.10 lakh crore average in Q1 and ₹1.15 lakh crore in Q2 of the current fiscal year.

“Coupled with economic recovery, anti-evasion activities, especially action against fake billers have been contributing to the enhanced GST. The improvement in revenue has also been due to various rate rationalisation measures undertaken by the [GST] Council to correct inverted duty structure,” it said.

Out of the ₹1,29,780 crore gross GST revenue collected in December, ₹22,578 crore is central GST (CGST), ₹28,658 crore is state GST (SGST), and ₹69,155 crore is integrated GST (IGST) that include ₹37,527 crore collected on import of goods, and ₹9,389 crore cess on luxury items and sin goods, according to the finance ministry.