‘Decide or we will’: SC’s last chance to Nagaland on women quota in local bodies

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday gave the Nagaland government six weeks to report back on how it proposed to implement 33% reservation for women in municipal and town councils, warning that the court was open to issuing a judicial order to secure 33% reservation for women if the administration didn’t take steps on its own.

“Don’t make us take a harsh stand. Local issues can’t be gender negative. We will not let go of this matter without taking it to its logical conclusion,” the bench of justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and MM Sundresh said. The next hearing of the case will be on April 12.

A bench headed by justice Kaul last year prodded the Centre to open the doors of the National Defence Academy (NDA) and other military institutions including Rashtriya Indian Military College at Dehradun to women cadets. In 2020, another bench paved the way for women, inducted into the armed forces on short service commission, to be given equal opportunity as men for grant of permanent commission.

On Tuesday, the bench made a fleeting reference to these court cases.

“It has been done in the armed forces. We are saying in very certain terms, we will do it here and we will monitor it,” the bench told the Nagaland government on a petition by a woman activist Rosemary Dvuchu who challenged a resolution passed by the Nagaland Assembly on September 22, 2012 exempting operation of Part IX-A of the Constitution that mandates 33% reservation for women in municipal and town councils in the state. This resolution was withdrawn by the assembly in November 2016 but hasn’t still been implemented. Rights group, Peoples Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL), has been pursuing the case since 2016.

In a note submitted to the court, the Nagaland government said elections for municipal councils with women reservations were held in 2008, 2009 and 2012. But there were widespread protests by tribal groups in the state when local elections with quotas for women were notified in February 2017.

The note said there was chaos in the state as government buildings were burnt down and the entire state machinery brought to a standstill for three weeks during January 31-February 22, 2017 due to the protests and shutdowns. Two civilians also died in the violence.

Nagaland’s advocate general KN Balagopal added that the government did set up a panel to identify issues blocking the implementation of the 33% women reservation rule and to assuage concerns of groups opposing this move. This committee was at the threshold of submitting its report for holding elections as per the mandate provided by the Nagaland Municipal Act, 2001.

The bench observed, “We note with great regret that an important issue of gender equality is getting postponed. We find it difficult to accept this. These gender issues are very complex in terms of resistance by power centres. If you (state) don’t do it, we will supersede you and get it done judicially.”.

Senior advocate Colin Gonsalves appearing for PUCL said the state was proposing to implement reservation by nomination where men will nominate women for the reserved seats. Balagopal objected to this statement and requested six weeks as the last chance to come back with the government’s decision.

The court said the nomination proposal was not acceptable. “This is something not naturally acceptable. While the state says it is not so, were such a proposal to be made, it will not take us a minute to quash it,” the bench said.

PUCL too objected to the time being taken by the state to delay implementation of a constitutional mandate, pointing out that Article 371A requires a specific resolution to be passed by Nagaland assembly to apply an Act of Parliament that deals with “Naga customary laws”.

In 2006, by an amendment to the Nagaland Municipal Act, the 33% women reservation rule was grafted into the body of laws relating to municipal elections. The state election commission, also a party to the present proceedings, said that it was committed to implement the reservation but this will require a summary revision of electoral rolls as the last revision was carried out in 2016. This exercise will require six months.

However, the state poll body added that the state government hasn’t responded to its request to make specific legislative changes to adopt the electoral rolls used in Parliament and state elections for local body polls. This request was last made by the Nagaland state election commission to the state government in September 2021.

The bench directed the state to respond to the state poll panel within two weeks and said, “Any non-compliance by the state will be treated as a violation of this court’s order.”