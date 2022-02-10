Decision on extending closure of schools, colleges amid hijab row today

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said a decision on whether the closure of schools, colleges amid the raging hijab row will be taken by Thursday evening following a meeting with the education minister and the home minister of the state. In the cabinet meeting on Wednesday, it was decided that the state government will not take any decision on reopening schools and colleges until the high court delivers a verdict on the issue.

"I'll hold a meeting with primary and secondary education minister BC Nagesh and officials along with state home minister to discuss briefly whatever happened. Will take a decision today evening on extending the closure of all high schools and colleges," the chief minister said.

A three-day closure of all educational institutes was announced on Tuesday, going by which schools and colleges are likely to reopen on Monday, following the holidays of Saturday and Sunday. But the decision now remains uncertain.

The chief minister again made an appeal to students and politicians to maintain peace in the state which saw violent clashes at some campuses on Tuesday over the rights of hijab-clad students. "I appeal to everyone, whoever had to make their statement or remarks on the issue have already made it. Now, everyone should stop and wait for the court verdict. No one should make any statement that disturbs the peace and should restrain themselves," he added.

A three-judge full bench of the Karnataka high court will hear the petitions over the row.

The Supreme Court on Thursday said it would consider a submission seeking the listing of a plea for transferring a case on the hijab row from the Karnataka high court. Chief Justice NV Ramana said the case is with the high court and they should be allowed to continue with the hearing.